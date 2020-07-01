These Cooling Under Armour Shorts Will Make You Want to Work Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For many of Us, quarantine has meant attempting some sort of workout journey. If you decided to join an exclusive at-home fitness club (consisting of, well, you and whatever equipment was still in stock), there’s a chance you might have fallen off track over the past few months. We can’t blame you! It’s been a hectic year, and there’s no reason to beat yourself up for not sticking to the initial plan.

But if you’re looking to get back into the workout game, what better way to do just that then by scooping up some new gear? We have our sights set on these simple running shorts from Under Armour. They come in so many fun colors that are sure to get you into the fitness spirit!

These shorts are cut in a classic, dolphin style with the sides slightly scalloped on each leg. They are a mid-rise short made from a lightweight woven fabric that’s designed to wick away sweat and excess moisture. There’s also mesh paneling on the sides to enhance their breathability — which is major for an exercise essential. There aren’t any extra pockets that add bulk — they are straightforward, and that’s why we love them.

Under Armour is a particularly great brand because their workout gear is built to last. They sponsor plenty of athletic programs and professional teams, so you know they are as legit as it gets. Hey, if it’s good enough for Steph Curry, it’s good enough for Us!

What we love most about these shorts just may be the selection of stunning shades! We are living for the bright colors that you can pick up — they’re so much more exciting than a basic black option. We’re particularly keen on the bright green and coral hues, but if you’re not a fan of bold colors, you can pick up a neutral shade that has a pop of neon on the sides. All of these shorts are excellent, and they are getting us pumped to start working out again!

See it: Get the Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication July 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

