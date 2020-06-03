5 of the Best Tummy Control Swimsuits for Every Concern on Amazon Prime

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is truly nothing like a stunning, flattering one-piece to bring your confidence back. Maybe you’ve been dreading swimsuit season for months already, unable to bear the thought of trying one on and not liking what you see in the mirror. We have all been there and we all get it — even though we know we’re our own harshest critics.

But how good would it feel to try on a swimsuit for the first time this year, look in the mirror and actually smile — rather than concentrate on every little thing you wish were different? To actually admire yourself and be excited to go out and get your tan on! We want everyone to have that moment, which is why we collected five of our favorite tummy control swimsuits available on Amazon Prime that stun in all different ways!

Best for Accentuating Your Curves

This swimsuit’s ruching is an adorable way to conceal any insecurities, and the way the plunging V-neckline leads up to the double-strap halter tie is ingenious, providing a stunning lift!

Get the GEMAN Halter Neckline Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit for just $20 with free shipping on Amazon Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Cinching Your Waist

The striped panels on the torso of this one-piece start high, just below the bust, and end at the natural waist to emphasize your shape while cinching your figure. It also comes in so, so, so many colors and has the coolest strap design in back!

Get the La Blanca Island Goddess Multi Strap Cross Back One-Piece Swimsuit starting at just $46 with free shipping on Amazon Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Taking a Swim

Even with its deep V-neckline, this swimsuit is actually a favorite for taking a dip or running around on the beach since it keeps everything securely in place. Plus, it has ruching on the stomach and a gingham pattern up top!

Get the CUPSHE Gingham Ruched Back Cross One-Piece Swimsuit for just $30 with free shipping on Amazon Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Covering Up Without Overdoing It

Know when you want to cover up, but don’t want it to look like you’re trying to cover up? This two-piece swimsuit solves that issue. Its flouncy, layered design conceals your stomach but looks so cute that everyone’s going to want to know where you shop!

Get the SouqFone Two-Piece Swimsuit Set starting at just $10 with free shipping on Amazon Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best for Flattering Your Legs

This swimdress design does more than just look pretty. It helps to create an hourglass shape while also covering up the tops of your thighs and booty. There are actually shorts underneath too, so you don’t have to worry about the skirt part flying up!

Get the Zando One-Piece Swimdress starting at just $17 with free shipping on Amazon Prime! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

