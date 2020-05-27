Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuits. They are so fun, right? Splashing around in the water, lounging in the sun, losing your top in the ocean and being forever mortified — you know, all of that classic summer stuff. We’re kidding, of course. Sure, the splashing and the lounging are on our to-do list, but a lost top is only the beginning of our swimwear woes.

A lost top can be solved by switching to a one-piece rather than a bikini, but one-pieces often come with problems of their own. They can leave bodies looking shapeless, or might bring out an insecurity you were hoping to hide. Some of them even cover too much! We just want one that has the best of both worlds when it comes to cuteness and coverage!

Get the Smismivo Tummy Control Halter One-Piece Swimsuit starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you want to make the most out of your summer fun and the least out of your summer worries, this Smismivo swimsuit needs to be your next purchase. It flatters to the moon and back, and tons of shoppers are completely swooning over it. It provides amazing coverage, but it doesn’t leave you looking like you were desperate to cover up. Instead, it leaves you looking like a total goddess!

The design of this swimsuit is ingenious. The ruched pattern in front not only forms an hourglass shape, but it helps to conceal bloating or any insecurities while simultaneously accentuating your figure. This effect can be heightened as well with the removable push-up padding!

This swimsuit has wide halter ties to keep things securely in place while also giving you a customizable fit and a pretty open upper back. Speaking of pretty, this swimsuit comes in over 20 variations — all of which are making our eyes sparkle. There are plenty of solids, from black, to red, to neon green, but there are some fun patterns too: an American flag print, a leopard print and tons of florals!

It was about time we could feel excited about a swimsuit once again, and we couldn’t have asked for anything better. We can’t wait to rock this on the beach and can’t wait for you to do the same. Now scroll down the Amazon page to find the size chart and grab your sunnies to really make this summer dream a reality!

