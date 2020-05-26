Does Your Mask Leave You Sweating? Try This Protective Mesh Gaiter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know at this point that when we’re heading out for a trip to the grocery store or going for a walk in a potentially crowded area, we need to wear a protective face cover. Masks have simply become a part of our daily lives at this point. Whenever we’re about to step outside, we go over our newly-reformed checklist: phone, mask, keys, sanitizer, mask. Once we’re sure we have them all, we’re good to go.

But are we really good to go, or have we just met the basic requirements? Are we actually happy with our go-to belongings, or are we simply making sure we have them? Just think about it. You probably chose a specific wallet based on its look, brand, size and capacity, not solely for the fact that it could hold your money. When we’re talking masks, we can look at them similarly. It’s okay to be specific with your wants rather than just your needs — especially when masks like this exist!

Get the AIWOLU Neck Gaiter for just $11 At Amazon! Get it as soon as May 31, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This neck gaiter/mask is made of a super-fine mesh fabric with intricate stitching and elastic for stretch, meaning that one size fits most. It’s easily capturing Amazon shoppers’ attention as a top choice for protective face covers, and we can see why — especially now that the temperatures are rising every day.

This mask is made of a moisture-wicking material that’s both thin and light. It’s comfortable to wear on the face and can be reused over and over. It’s great if you’re in a rush too, since it’s fast to dry. Either hand-wash it or throw it in the machine. It’s made to stay wrinkle-free, so no worries about that either!

This gaiter is currently available in four colors and can be worn so many different ways. It’s obviously going to get a lot of use as a protective face cover these days, but in the future, you can always wear it as a scarf, headband, wristband, hat/helmet liner or more. Get creative! It’s an essential for long-term sun exposure too.

Masks like this one tend to sell out fast and often, so we suggest grabbing one you want now so it ends up in your cart and not on your wish list. You’ll be so relieved when you check back later and see it’s out of stock again!

