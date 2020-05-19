These Reusable Cotton Face Masks Have 3 Layers of Protection (Pack of 50)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Buying a face mask is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. That’s how the quote goes, right? It’s accurate regardless. Even when we think we know what we’re getting, there are usually a few unfortunate surprises — whether they come in the form of unbreathable fabric or a faulty fit!

It’s hard to know which brands to trust, which brands are ripping you off and which ones are actually worth the hype. We’re new to the daily use of protective face masks, so it might take some time to figure it out. The issue is, we kind of need a reliable one now — and so does everyone else. If you want to not only hook yourself up but also all of your friends and family with a trustworthy mask or two, we have just the pack of masks for you!

Get the Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pack of 50 masks is just what you and all of your loved ones and neighbors have been searching for. With great reviews, impressive details, an actually fair price and super speedy shipping times, we’ve definitely picked the best chocolate out of the box this time!

These masks are made of 100% cotton and feel like a high-quality T-shirt, but — get this — there are actually three layers of fabric! They are still comfortable and breathable, thanks to the material, but they won’t be flimsy like others you may have tried — and people most definitely prefer them over scarves and bandanas that don’t properly seal in their noses and mouths!

Get the Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These simple white masks can be worn by anyone age two or up who’s capable of removing it on their own, and they can be reused over and over again. Simply throw them in the washing machine and tumble them dry. Did one get a little dirty while you were wearing it out? Use a little non-chlorine bleach to brighten it back up!

These masks have ear loops so they stay on your face, and their material is stretchy enough to fit a variety of face types, so we definitely recommend dropping a few off to others who may need them. It’s a great way to keep up that feeling of human connection even when you’re physically apart!

Get the Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50) for just $31 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 25, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other face masks here and see all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!