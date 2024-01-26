Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sunscreen is an important part of any skincare routine. Even if you stay inside every day, you should still be applying it. But the problem with that is so many sunscreens are pasty, sticky, and leave residue. That makes you really not want to wear them, even though you know the alternative is sun damage.

You could try a tinted moisturizer with SPF, but so many of those can be frustrating to wear as well, especially if you can’t figure out the right shade. What’s a good compromise that gives you the best of both worlds? It just may be a new product from Naked Sundays that you might want to give a try.

Naked Sundays’ CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops – Illuminating are mineral serum sunscreen drops that you can apply to brighten, hydrate, and even out your skin tone. All that, and they give you sun protection, hence the SPF50 in the name! They’re just what you need to keep your skin protected while keeping you looking fantastic.

Get the CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops – Illuminating for just $35 at Naked Sundays! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

They’re lightweight, go on smoothly, and contain skin-brightening and illuminating pigments as well as beauty extracts to make your skin luminous. That means pink algae, hyaluronic acid, rosella extract, and mineral SPF50 to combine for a deliciously brightening shade.

While the Illuminating shade, which we love, is for a glowy finish that can be worn on its own, you can get Pearl for a light-catching finish or the Bronze drops that can be mixed with Pearl or Illuminating drops for a nice, sun-kissed effect.

These drops may very well be your new go-to must have sunscreen when you go out, and just the thing to give your bare skin some real oomph!

Give these serum drops a try and see if you feel like wearing “sunscreen” from now on when you go out. Who wouldn’t when it can make you shine this bright?

