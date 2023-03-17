Shoppers Say They Will Use This Enzyme Face Moisturizer ‘Forever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We adore getting skincare recommendations from our friends, but suggestions often hold more weight when they come from a professional. In fact, while researching any type of product to purchase online, we always take note when reviewers mention they were made aware of an item from a trained esthetician or dermatologist.

This strong word of mouth is precisely the case with this moisturizer from Epicuren! So many reviewers note that professionals informed them it would do wonders for their dry, dehydrated skin — and so far, they have absolutely loved it! Some even say this moisturizer is now a permanent part of their long-term routine.

Get the Epicuren Discovery Facial Emulsion Enzyme Moisturizer for prices starting at $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

In fact, a reviewer called this one of their “forever” products, which truly speaks volumes. We enjoy testing out new moisturizers every so often just to see what’s on the market to decide if there’s another option which can potentially improve our skin. But in the case of these shoppers, they have met their match. This is the holy grail, and they simply don’t need anything else!

This product is an enzyme moisturizer, and the enzyme complex throughout this formula is trademark registered to the brand — you won’t find it anywhere else. What the enzymes mainly do is enhance the hydration this moisturizer can impart on your skin and help it appear smoother, softer and more radiant overall!

Shoppers say this moisturizer is completely worth the cost — they have stuck with it for years for a reason. Not only is it powerful for dry skin, but some reviewers say it also helped clear up their acne! This is definitely a pricier moisturizer compared to a drugstore staple, but if it can help with multiple different issues, it may be a warranted splurge. You can try out the smaller size to see if you like it, and then upgrade to the bigger value bottle if you fall in love with the formula! It may not work for everyone, but judging by the glowing reviews from these shoppers, it’s bound to be a hit.

