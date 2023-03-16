Reviewers Say Their Necks Looked Better Just 1 Day After Using This Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though we prefer spending less (who doesn’t?), we can always recognize when there’s a first-class product which may be worth investing in, like this anti-aging neck cream from Revision! Sure, it’s fairly pricy as far as skincare staples go, but shoppers swear by it — and even claim they have seen impressively fast wrinkle repair results in record time.

Get the Revision Skincare Nectifirm Advanced Neck Firming Cream for $148 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

We would certainly consider this cream a splurge, but if you’ve tried a slew of different neck creams and treatments in the past to no avail, you may have to take the plunge and go for a more premium option. The cream is designed for the neck and chest area, and boasts a formula that’s in a league of its own. So many anti-aging treatments use retinol and collagen, which are fantastic ingredients that do work, but this serum takes it to the next level.

For example, Diglucosyl gallic acid reportedly brightens the skin and evens out tone through the microbiome, while red microalgae extract, firms and lifts the skin and a blend of eight distinctive peptides reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crepey skin.

We’re not calling ourselves experts, but we’re clearly intrigued by how these elements come together to create this cream. Naturally, we turned to reviewers to see their feedback and were pleased to know the reported results are beyond impressive. How often do you come by statements saying the anti-aging effects start taking hold after just one day? That’s what one shopper claims, noting this cream “worked immediately.” Judging by the the majority of these savvy shoppers, it seems shelling out the big bucks for this product may be worth it. Only time will tell how it can work for your concerns!

