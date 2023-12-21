Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The journey toward finding a signature scent requires a substantial amount of trial and error. For example, you may discover a fragrance that you absolutely love while shopping in-store and hate the way it dries down after wearing it for a few hours. Been there! Then, there are times when you encounter a perfume worn by a friend and adore the scent — but when applied to yourself, it’s just not the same. The process can be trying, but there’s nothing like hearing, “OMG, you smell so good. What are you wearing?” once you finally figure it out.

Like most situations, we often look to our favorite celebrities and influencers for fragrance inspo. If you’re hoping to add a new fragrance to your collection or gift one to a close pal this year, try this clean, subtle scent beloved by former The OC star Rachel Bilson.

In a 2016 interview with Elle Australia, Bilson revealed that she is a huge fan of Narciso Rodriguez’s For Her Eau de Toilette. “It’s such a nice, clean scent, and it’s subtle, which is what I like,” she told the publication. Luckily, the Hart of Dixie actress’ go-to fragrance is on sale right now at Amazon — and if you act now, it will arrive before Christmas with Prime shipping!

This enchanting fragrance has been a staple for celebs like Bilson for more than 20 years. The OG Narciso Rodriguez scent celebrates the grace of womanhood and expresses the unique character of whoever wears it. The beloved product combines notes of orange blossom with delicate floral osmanthus, soft amber, patchouli and subtle hints of warm woods.

As noted above, shoppers who have invested in Amazon Prime can have this fragrance delivered on Saturday, December 24, if you order now. Otherwise, it’s set to deliver on December 27 — so either way, you can smell fresh and flawless as you enter 2024!

Last-minute shoppers, now is the ideal time to load up on this celeb-approved stocking stuffer (or self-care treat for yourself). Just be prepared for endless questions about which scent you’re wearing and where you got it!

