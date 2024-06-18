Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a Bridgerton fan, there’s no doubt at one point you’ve obsessed over star Nicola Coughlan’s beautiful, positively luminous complexion. How does she do it? An all-star makeup team helps. But there’s also one product she personally swears by, as she recently revealed in a new Vogue video. And you might be surprised what it can do for you, since it gives Coughlan some of her signature sparkle.

Related: The $12 Concealer Kendall Jenner Uses in Her French Girl Makeup Routine Is ‘So Nice’ From Chanel to Givenchy, Kendall Jenner has walked shows and been in ad campaigns for both French fashion houses. It’s definitely fair to say that she has access to the best in luxury French beauty at her fingertips. And yet, her French girl makeup routine consists of a $12 drugstore concealer that’s easily shoppable on […]

Coughlan loves to use the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, which you can get for just $32 at NARS Cosmetics. This concealer corrects, brightens, and perfects skin all day with 16-hour results. It can help firm and tone, reduce redness, and strengthen skin as well as help its barrier retain moisture for up to 24 hours of hydration. It comes in a wide variety of shades, so you can match to your skin tone exactly. And it’s meant to cover up all the areas on your face that you might consider problems so all you have to do is concern yourself with glowing.

Get the Radiant Creamy Concealer for just $32 at NARS!

Coughlan explained that she applies the concealer to multiple spotso n her face, especially where she has dark circles. She uses it to cover any discoloration she deals with with a beauty blender. It’s easy for Coughlan to spread it across her face, especially since it’s a creamy concealer that goes everywhere you need it.

Get the Radiant Creamy Concealer for just $32 at NARS!

With over 30 shades and full-size and travel size options, there are tons of ways to try out this celebrity secret even if you’re ballin’ on a budget. Check it out and see what it can do for you — you might end up with a Bridgerton-like romance too.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Radiant Creamy Concealer for just $32 at NARS!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Hailey Bieber-Loved Concealer in Her 2-Minute Makeup Routine Out of the endless list of makeup products created and used by the famous family, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian just revealed the one she relies on in her two-minute makeup routine. As a mega-mom, the Poosh founder has nailed down a quick beauty regimen to suit even her busiest days. Kardashian shared her “2-minute hair […]