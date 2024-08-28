Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you are pregnant or trying to conceive. Pregnancy news can evoke a range of emotions, including fear of symptoms and side effects. Nutrition plays a crucial role in pregnancy; taking prenatal vitamins is one of the most important steps to help ensure a healthy baby. Meeting all of the necessary nutrients during pregnancy can be difficult, especially when dealing with morning sickness and food aversions. That’s why Needed offers convenient prenatal vitamins and supplements to support you before, during and after pregnancy.

Needed offers top-rated multivitamins for pregnant women. From the brand’s bestselling Prenatal Multi Capsules to its innovative Egg Quality Support Capsules, Needed delivers nutritious and clean supplements to meet the needs of a pregnant woman’s mind, body and baby. The wellness brand also offers all-in-one supplements if you’re carrying or looking to conceive a baby. All supplements are third party-tested and developed by women’s health experts.

Needed is having its Anniversary Sale right now, and you can save 25% by using the code CELEBRATE at checkout for a limited time. If you’re a mom-to-be, consider these picks to help you and your baby stay healthy through this journey.

Ahead, here are the best prenatal vitamins from Needed to help you stay healthy during your pregnancy:

Prenatal Multi Capsules: These capsules are a bestseller, providing 26 essential nutrients before, during and post-pregnancy. They also contain vitamin B12 to support optimal levels and glycine for better food absorption and digestion. Prenatal Multi Powder: This multi powder has a vanilla flavor and is designed to give you a boost of energy . Prenatal Collagen Protein: Collagen production slows as we age, so collagen supplements are excellent. While most collagen powders can leave a few lumps in your drink, this collagen protein powder easily dissolves and has no added flavors. Egg Quality Support: Trying to get pregnant? The Egg Quality Support Capsules could give your body the boost it needs to conceive successfully with its essential antioxidants. Stress Support: You can unwind by taking this daily supplement to reduce stress. This capsule , enriched with natural ingredients like shatavari and ashwagandha, is designed to reduce stress levels during pregnancy, giving you peace of mind during a busy time. Prenatal Pre/Probiotic: This capsule is designed to help balance your digestive system, skin and reproductive organs for a healthy pregnancy. Plus, it gives your body essential iron, giving you one less thing to worry about.

