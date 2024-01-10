Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Vitamin D is one of the most is one of the most important nutrients your body needs. It’s integral to bone growth, anti-inflammatory processes, immune health, and even brain cell activity. And yet, so many people lack the amount of Vitamin D they need for daily function. That’s partially because Vitamin D is only found in some foods, and you have to spend time in the sun for your body to convert sunlight into calciferol. Long story short: if you’re staying inside too much and eating foods without the vitamin in it, you’re probably lacking it!

Related: The Best Vitamins for Hair Growth Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Men and women can experience hair thinning, or they may find that their hair doesn’t grow as quickly as they would like it to. If this happens for you, you’ll want to turn to the best […]

Luckily, there’s a super easy way to top up on the nutrients you’ve been needing. You don’t have to swallow huge vitamins every day or drink gross powders mixed into your drinks every day. You can just have a little treat in the form of a gummy! And not one that tastes like chalk or anything, either. These gummies are delicious, and they can help ensure you have enough Vitamin D to improve your body’s function.

You don’t have to buy these gummies at a health store or any overpriced boutique. You can get them right now at Amazon!

Get the Atlantis Nutrition Vitamin D3 Gummies for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Atlantis Nutrition Vitamin D3 Gummies are an affordable, delicious daily vitamin that you’ll actually want to take. Their juicy peach mango flavor will have you looking forward to taking your supplement, which delivers 5,000 IU of Vitamin D3 in every bite. It helps with immune support, and supports healthy bones — and most importantly, it’s easy to remember and pop up, chew up, and move on with your life.

Related: Best Women’s Multivitamins: Top 6 Vitamins For Women’s Health in 2023 Introduce some new vitamins to your daily routine with these incredible women's supplements that we highly recommend — find out more

These vegan-friendly and cruelty-free gummies come 180 in a bottle, so you get a 3-month supply for just $14. We get it — it can be hard to spend enough time outside, especially if you’re sitting at the office most of the time. And it can be tough carving out time to plan the right dinners. Get all the Vitamin D you need (but consult a doctor first) by taking these gummies.

Get the Atlantis Nutrition Vitamin D3 Gummies for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Buyers love taking these gummies, and it shows with their 100+ five-star reviews.

“Yummy way to get Vitamin D,” one wrote. “Taking these gummies makes it a lot more enjoyable to get that in… just two gummies a day. And they are actually soft and taste good. My teenage son is also supposed to take vitamin D supplements, and he really resisted because he already has to take so many pills for his chronic conditions. But once I got him to try these, it’s been no problem getting him to take them every day!”

“Great product!” another buyer commented. “Very surprised and impressed with the quality of these supplements! Gummy products I’ve tried in the past have a very tough texture that’s difficult to chew and/ or not a great taste. I’ve tried almost all other gummies offered and each product is consistent in quality of taste and texture.”

Get the Atlantis Nutrition Vitamin D3 Gummies for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Nourish and Protect Your Skin With the Best Vitamin E Oil <figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/vitamin-e-oil-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated vitamin e oil"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro"><span>Have you ever wondered how to achieve healthy, glowing skin that radiates beauty? While many people invest in expensive beauty products, the secret to healthy skin may be more straightforward. Vitamin E oil is a powerhouse ingredient that can rejuvenate, nourish, and protect your skin. Vitamin E oil is renowned for its potent antioxidant properties, which neutralize free radicals and protect the skin against the damaging effects of UV rays and environmental pollutants. But that's not all — this powerful oil can also help improve skin elasticity, diminish the appearance of scars and fine lines, and promote a radiant, healthy complexion. </span> <span>Investing in quality Vitamin E oil can be a game-changer for your skincare routine, whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin. We’ve compiled a list of the top-quality vitamin E oil of 2023 to help you enjoy a radiant glow on your skin.</span></div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing the Top Vitamin E Oil of 2023 in Detail</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#health_priority_vitamin_e_oil">Health Priority Vitamin E Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#nature%E2%80%99s_bounty_vitamin_e_oil">Nature’s Bounty Vitamin E Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#jason_vitamin_e_oil">JASON Vitamin E Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#horb%C3%A4ach_vitamin_e_oil">Horbäach Vitamin E Oil</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#rejuvenaturals_vitamin_e_oil">RejuveNaturals Vitamin E Oil</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Top Vitamin E Oil of 2023 in Detail</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A9JE6QU?maas=maas_adg_api_591777183977638400_macro_1_124&ref_=aa_maas&aa_adgroupid=adv_pg-142812_B01A9JE6QU&aa_campaignid=adv_pub-01g9pywskec40w4z3f1fcm3wqy-278&aa_creativeid=UNKNOWN?tag=advon-usw-20">Health Priority Vitamin E Oil</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A9JE6QU?maas=maas_adg_api_591777183977638400_macro_1_124&ref_=aa_maas&aa_adgroupid=adv_pg-142812_B01A9JE6QU&aa_campaignid=adv_pub-01g9pywskec40w4z3f1fcm3wqy-278&aa_creativeid=UNKNOWN?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/health-priority-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="vitamin e oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Health Priority Vitamin E Oil is an attractive choice for anyone looking for a natural way to restore their skin's glow. It is an all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free product combining d-alpha-tocopherol vitamin E oil with jojoba, avocado, and rice bran oils. It helps lock in moisture and improve the immune system and overall skin appearance.</span> <span>This powerful oil lets you enjoy nourished, smooth, radiant skin. Besides repairing dry and damaged skin, it also works to prevent aging lines. The product can be recycled after use and comes in an easy-to-use, travel-size bottle. This product is the best because it helps revitalizes your skin, contains no scent, and comes in a compact, easy-to-carry bottle. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Softens and smoothens skin </span></li> <li><span>Reduces wrinkles, dark spots, and sun damage </span></li> <li><span>Contains no scent or fragrances </span></li> <li><span>Easy dropper applicator </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>It doesn’t spread easily </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0061GINBA/?tag=advon-usw-20">Nature’s Bounty Vitamin E Oil</a> - Most Reliable</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0061GINBA/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/natures-bounty-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="vitamin e oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>Nature’s Bounty Vitamin E Oil is a revolutionary product with various benefits. Since vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and keep your body healthy, this oil is an ideal way to ensure your immune system functions at its best. </span> <span>There are several ways in which this oil benefits the skin. It helps maintain the skin's natural moisture, giving the appearance of supple, healthy skin. It’s made without artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners, so you can trust that you are receiving an unrivaled product. Since the oil supports your immune system, antioxidant properties, and skincare routine, it becomes an excellent addition to any lifestyle. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Light and pleasant scent </span></li> <li><span>Helps moisturize skin</span></li> <li><span>It helps scar healing/diminishing</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Heavy and thick oil </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CHTX1AS/?tag=advon-usw-20">JASON Vitamin E Oil</a> - Most Hydrating</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CHTX1AS/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/jason-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="vitamin e oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The JASON Vitamin E Oil is an excellent choice for anyone looking to deeply moisturize their skin and provide it with essential vitamins and antioxidants. It lacks parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and petrolatum and contains a blend of vitamin E and five essential oils rich in antioxidants. </span> <span>The combination of vitamin E, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, apricot oil, avocado oil, and wheat germ oil make it ideal for all skin types — dry, oily, or combination. Also, the blend of vitamins and natural oils helps to leave the skin feeling healthier while providing essential nutrients to revitalize the skin's protective moisture barrier. This vitamin E oil also has anti-aging properties due to its antioxidant-rich blend of natural oils. So, it aids in preserving your skin's natural moisture and diminishes the appearance of fine lines.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Prevents dryness and itchiness</span></li> <li><span>Works quickly to heal cuts and burns</span></li> <li><span>It helps keep cuticles soft and manageable </span></li> <li><span>It comes in different styles </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>The bottle cap opens, and it leaks</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CHVWJCD/?tag=advon-usw-20">Horbäach Vitamin E Oil</a> - Most Effective</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CHVWJCD/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/hoorbach-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="vitamin e oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The Horbäach Natural Vitamin E Oil is a luxurious oil that revitalizes and softens skin. It has the finest, cleanest ingredients, which are non-GMO and gluten-free. The oil does not contain parabens, SLS, petroleum, or artificial fragrances. </span> <span>Even more, the value pack of 8 ounces ensures plenty of use to revitalize and restore your skin to its natural bounce and glow. The oil profoundly and effectively moisturizes the skin with its nourishing properties. Its antioxidant benefits help protect against environmental stressors that can cause damage. It also helps decrease fine lines, leaving your skin feeling smooth and radiant. And it's not just suitable for your face; you can use this oil on the scalp to promote healthy hair growth or as a deep conditioning treatment for both hair and scalp. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Lightweight and blends well with other ingredients </span></li> <li><span>Good for scars and stretch marks </span></li> <li><span>Not greasy and absorbs into the skin</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Thick and sticky </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N2HZ2LW/?tag=advon-usw-20">RejuveNaturals Vitamin E Oil</a> - Quick Healing</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N2HZ2LW/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/rejuvenaturals-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="vitamin e oil review"></a></figure> <div><span>The RejuveNaturals Vitamin E Oil offers an effective way to maintain healthy and radiant skin. This organic olive oil is distilled and extracted from non-GMO olives, so you know it's the real deal. It is nearly transparent in color and absorbs quickly into the skin, delivering its full potency of powerful antioxidants without leaving any sticky residue.</span> <span>This oil also helps repair various skin issues by boosting collagen production, such as damage caused by surgery, acne, pregnancy (stretch marks), fine lines, injury, the sun (dark spots), and more. Its natural ingredients and deep healing properties make it both safe for use on the face or body and highly effective at addressing multiple beauty dilemmas. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Repairs skin damage </span></li> <li><span>Treats acne scars and stretch marks</span></li> <li><span>Quickly heal cuts</span></li> <li><span>It helps with skin irritation</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Cap doesn’t fit the container</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Finding Quality Vitamin E Oil: A Buyer's Guide</h3> <div><span>In a world where skincare products multiply by the minute, deciding which one to invest in can be challenging. But if there's one product you should consider adding to your skincare routine, it's </span><a href="https://skinkraft.com/blogs/articles/vitamin-e-oil-for-face"><span>Vitamin E oil</span></a><span>. Its potent antioxidant moisturizes and nourishes the skin and helps defend it from the damaging effects of free radicals.</span> <span>Many vitamin E oil products are available, making choosing the one that will work best for your skin difficult. Yet, you shouldn't worry; we are here to help you. We've compiled a buyer’s guide on Vitamin E oil to help you find many options and select the best one for radiant skin. </span> <h3><b>How to Pick the Right Vitamin E Oil </b></h3> <h4><b>Ingredients</b></h4> <span>Assuming you’re not allergic or intolerant to any particular ingredient, look for an oil that contains pure, organic, and natural ingredients without any added parabens or toxic chemicals. The right way to do this is to look at the product labels and ensure you get a product that suits your skin. In addition to vitamin E oils, some products contain other vitamins and supplements that can enhance the effects of vitamin E oil on your skin. Look into these additional supplements carefully to determine if they would benefit you.</span> <h4><b>Concentration</b></h4> <span>For optimal skin benefits, choose a vitamin E oil with a concentration of at least 1000 IU/g. Higher concentrations may provide even more powerful effects for specific skin issues such as scars or eczema.</span> <h4><b>Type of oil </b></h4> <span>Vitamin E oil is similar to other types of oils, such as coconut, almond, jojoba, avocado, sunflower, or other natural sources. Look for the base oil that provides maximum benefits for your skin type and needs. Most oils are all-natural and chemical-free, but some added preservatives to increase shelf life.</span> <h4><b>Packaging</b></h4> <span>Oils are vulnerable to light damage, so look for a product in dark containers that protect against this damage. Some containers also include pumps which make applying the oil more accessible and more sanitary than dipping your fingers in it directly from the bottle each time you use it. </span> <h4><b>Scent</b></h4> <span>The smell of each product may differ from one manufacturer to another, so if scent matters to you, choose carefully before making a purchase. Opt for an oil with a mild scent that won’t cause irritation but still smells pleasant enough to enjoy using it regularly on your skin. </span> <h4><b>Storage requirements</b></h4> <span>Some products require special storage conditions, such as refrigeration. In contrast, others don’t have (or need) any special storage requirements, making them more accessible and more convenient to use in everyday life. Check this detail before purchasing oil to know whether you can easily store it without worrying about extra hassle later.</span> <h3><b>Benefits of Using Vitamin E Oil </b></h3> <span>Here are some of the </span><a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/318168#Ten-potential-benefits"><span>benefits</span></a><span> of using vitamin E oil. </span> <ul> <li><span>Vitamin E oil provides antioxidant protection against environmental stressors and free radicals.</span></li> <li><span>Hyperpigmentation and dark patches on the skin are less noticeable.</span></li> <li><span>The oil promotes natural collagen formation, which helps maintain healthy skin and can soothe and reduce inflammation and irritation in the skin.</span></li> <li><span>It can also improve overall skin health and resilience, protecting against sun exposure and pollution damage.</span></li> </ul> <h3><b>Tips to Properly Use Vitamin E Oil</b></h3> <span>Apply Vitamin E oil to damp skin to help it absorb better.</span> <ul> <li><span>Avoid sensitive areas of the skin, such as the eyes and mouth.</span></li> <li><span>Use Vitamin E oil as a moisturizer or a treatment for specific skin concerns, such as acne scars or hyperpigmentation.</span></li> <li><span>Consider using Vitamin E oil with other skincare products, such as a gentle cleanser or hydrating serum.</span></li> <li><span>Be cautious when using pure Vitamin E oil on the skin, as it may be too concentrated and cause irritation or breakouts.</span></li> <li><span>Before using Vitamin E oil on the face or body, perform a patch test before testing for potential allergic reactions.</span></li> <li><span>Store Vitamin E oil in a cool, dark place to prevent it from oxidizing and losing its effectiveness over time.</span></li> <li><span>Start with a lower concentration of Vitamin E oil and gradually increase it to avoid overwhelming the skin with too much product.</span></li> <li><span>Don't rely solely on Vitamin E oil for all skincare needs; incorporate it as part of a balanced skincare routine that includes various products and practices.</span></li> </ul></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Why should I use Vitamin E Oil on my skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>The benefits of using Vitamin E oil on your skin include reducing wrinkles and age spots, healing scars, improving skin tone and texture, hydration, protecting your skin from UV damage, and reducing the appearance of stretch marks. Vitamin E oil can also promote wound healing.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How can I use Vitamin E Oil to nourish and protect my skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>You can use Vitamin E oil or mix it with other oils and blends to nourish and protect your skin. You can use a few drops of Vitamin E oil as a night serum; apply it to your face before bed. You can also combine Vitamin E oil with your daily skincare routine by mixing it with your moisturizer or sunscreen before application.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is there any special preparation needed before applying Vitamin E Oil?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>It is best to cleanse your face thoroughly before applying Vitamin E oil. It helps remove dirt from the pores, which allows the oil to penetrate more deeply into the skin for maximum effectiveness.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I apply Vitamin E Oil to my skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Use vitamin E oil twice daily (in the morning and before bed) for maximum benefit. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is Vitamin E oil safe for all skin types?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Generally, vitamin E oil is safe for all skin types. Still, it is always best to do a patch test if you have any underlying skin conditions or sensitivities the product may trigger before use. </span></p> </div> </div> </div>

Not what you’re looking for? See more Atlantis Nutrition products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!