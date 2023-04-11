This Lightweight Sunscreen Provides SPF 60 Protection Without Any White Cast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with sunscreen. Love that it protects my pale skin from turning bright red in the sun, hate that it often leaves my complexion with a white cast. I already look like Casper the friendly ghost! I definitely don’t need an extra layer of lotion to make matters worse in that department. But it’s surprisingly difficult to find a body SPF with only the upsides! Some sunscreens are sticky, while others have a harsh aroma. Hard pass!

After a long search, I finally cracked the sunscreen code. Last summer, I discovered this new Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Lotion with SPF 60. I know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but how pretty is this packaging? It looks like a sunset! In addition to the on-brand aesthetics, this sunscreen is perfect in every way! While the label technically says “Fragrance-Free,” I think the formula emits the slightest scent that smells like a tropical vacation. This lightweight lotion feels creamy and moisturizing. Plus, there’s absolutely no white cast! The pearlescent product melts into your skin.

Get the Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Lotion is a game-changer for swimsuit season. I just returned from a girls trip to Palm Springs, and this SPF was my secret weapon. I even convinced my besties to buy their own bottles! Although the lotion is peachy upon application, it’s colorless once absorbed. I have very sensitive skin, and this sunscreen is gentle and irritation-free!

In addition to UVA and UVB protection, this SPF 60 helps shield skin from developing wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines. This sunscreen also fights environmental aggressors that lead to premature aging.

The reviews are in: this new Neutrogena sunscreen is a hit! “It’s actually invisible!” one shopper declared. “This New Invisible Daily Defense absorbs and applies like a dream and doesn’t get all over my clothes.” Another customer commented, “I have really fair skin and burn very easily. I really liked this cream. It blends in really easily and doesn’t leave me looking ghostly white. I reapplied it a couple of times during the day and had no problems with build up and no burning. I didn’t experience any adverse reactions on my very sensitive skin.” Ditto!

Look no further — this invisible sunscreen is simply the best!

