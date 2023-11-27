Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve probably heard celebrities like Jennifer Aniston gush over the transformative benefits peptides have on the skin. It’s no surprise — according to the Cleveland Clinic, collagen peptides firm and plump up the complexion. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, and the existing collagen breaks down faster. Over the years, collagen-boosting injectables and peptide-enriched products have picked up steam among notable names as go-to choices to give their skin an additional boost.

At 46 years old, UnPrisoned star and Thicker Than Water author Kerry Washington is known for her flawless complexion. In 2021, Washington revealed that an eye cream has “revolutionized” her skincare routine. During an interview with NewBeauty, Washington noted she used the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi-Action Eye Cream. “The eye cream is a total game changer,” the longtime Neutrogena brand ambassador raved. “It’s actually made my morning routine so much better because I need less concealer, to be totally honest with you.”

If you’re in the market for a skin-boosting eye cream, you’re in luck. This Kerry Washington-approved product is available at Amazon for 64% off.

Get the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi-Action Eye Cream now — 64% off at Amazon!

Washington also discussed how the product helps improve collagen found in the skin. “The boost to your natural collagen is so strong, and you really see the difference,” she added. “It really does help with firmness and elasticity, giving those youthful qualities to the skin.”

Lightweight and gentle, this brightening and depuffing eye cream hydrates and revitalizes the under-eye area. Along with nourishing skin, this cream also smooths the appearance of fine less. Enriched with vitamins and peptides, this allergist, ophthalmologist and dermatologist-tested cream is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Washington isn’t the only one who has noticed positive results from the eye cream. A study conducted by Neutrogena found that 91% of subjects saw brighter-looking skin and a more even skin tone after four weeks of use. The study also found that 88% of participants saw reduced under-eye puffiness along with a decrease in the appearance of fine lines.

With nearly 7,000 reviews, shoppers agree that this is a product worth trying. One shopper said, “I can actually feel the firming action on my skin.” Another savvy Amazon customer revealed how they incorporated the product into their routine. “It works for fine lines and firms up my skin,” the reviewer noted. “I put it on before bed and use [a] moisturizer afterward.”