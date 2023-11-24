31 Best Black Friday Ugg Deals at Nordstrom, Amazon and Zappos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Everywhere you look right now, there are Uggs on sale! Beloved retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon and Zappos are promoting major deals on everyone’s favorite cozy boots which have made a huge comeback over the past few years.
If given as a gift, you can have peace of mind knowing your pick is genuinely appreciated. And who knows — the lucky the recipient might be you!
Below are the greatest deals we could find on the best, most popular Ugg items for Black Friday. Happy shopping!
Best Ugg Deals At Nordstrom
We’re loving the strap on these classic boots. The water-repellent coating ensures your cute new footwear won’t get ruined while trudging through the snow or shoveling the driveway. With a thick wool interior, your toes will stay nice and toasty too!
- Ugg Romely Heritage Boot – originally $160, now $110!
- Ugg Cozy Slipper – originally $100, now $67!
- Ugg Careena Raffia Platform Wedge Sandal – originally $130, now $52!
- Ugg Lug Platform Lace-Up Combat Boot – originally 140, now $105!
- Ugg Mini Classic Zip Bootie – originally $170, now $128!
- Ugg Alemeda Slip-On Sneaker – originally $110, now $83!
- Ugg Hapsburg Waterproof Duck Boot – originally $170, now $128!
- Ugg Kids’ Classic II Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Lined Boot – originally $140, now $110!
Best Ugg Deals On Amazon
If Ugg had a signature shade, it would obviously be the chestnut color. The flagship boot never seems to go out of style. A soft sheepskin exterior and a fur interior are why we adore them so much!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Victoria Tall Fashion Boot– originally $110, now $80!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Victoria Mini Ankle Boot – originally $90, now $65!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Lezly – originally $65, now $45!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Ryanna – originally $115, now $85!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Aubrei Mini – originally $90, now $65!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Advay – originally $85, now $60!
- Ugg Women’s Droplet Rain Boot – originally $75, now $50!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Aribel Tall – originally $110, now $80!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Sundell Fuzz Chukka – originally $80, now $58!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Kelissa Mini – originally $95, now $70!
- Koolaburra by Ugg Unisex-Child Victoria Short – originally $80, now $55!
Best Ugg Deals On Zappos
For those who feel immensely proud to rock their Uggs, try out these front zip boots with branding front and center. This go-with-everything style comes in both black and chestnut, so maybe try both!
- Ugg Plushy Slipper – originally $90, now $63!
- Ugg Tasman Mitten with Microfur Lining – originally $162, now $128!
- Ugg Hapsburg Chelsea – originally $160, now $112!
- Ugg Alameda Mid Zip – originally $120, now $84!
- Ugg The Lug – originally $140, now $98!
- Ugg Foamo Uggplush Slide – originally $80, now $63!
- Ugg Abbot Ankle Wrap – originally $150, now $87!
- Ugg Goldenstar Strap – originally $130, now $85!
- Ugg Ashton Slide – originally $120, now $48!
