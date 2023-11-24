Your account
31 Best Black Friday Ugg Deals at Nordstrom, Amazon and Zappos

Street Style - Berlin - November, 2023
Getty Images

Everywhere you look right now, there are Uggs on sale! Beloved retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon and Zappos are promoting major deals on everyone’s favorite cozy boots which have made a huge comeback over the past few years.

If given as a gift, you can have peace of mind knowing your pick is genuinely appreciated. And who knows — the lucky the recipient might be you!

Below are the greatest deals we could find on the best, most popular Ugg items for Black Friday. Happy shopping!

Best Ugg Deals At Nordstrom

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

We’re loving the strap on these classic boots. The water-repellent coating ensures your cute new footwear won’t get ruined while trudging through the snow or shoveling the driveway. With a thick wool interior, your toes will stay nice and toasty too!

Best Ugg Deals On Amazon

Ugg
Amazon

If Ugg had a signature shade, it would obviously be the chestnut color. The flagship boot never seems to go out of style. A soft sheepskin exterior and a fur interior are why we adore them so much!

Best Ugg Deals On Zappos

Zappos
Zappos

For those who feel immensely proud to rock their Uggs, try out these front zip boots with branding front and center. This go-with-everything style comes in both black and chestnut, so maybe try both!

