We love simple, everyday beauty products, and nothing beats a tinted moisturizer — they’re the best multitasking products that offer handfuls of benefits for the skin, all while adding light coverage to your complexion. If you’re shopping for one that smooths signs of aging and adds a touch of coverage, look no more! The Neutrogena Retinol Treatment and Tinted Facial Moisturizer will quickly become a favorite in your routine for moisturizing and concealing imperfections. Better yet, it’s just $11 today, down from its original price of $21 on Amazon (yep, that’s almost 50% off)!

The Neutrogena retinol treatment and moisturizer is a hero skincare product your routine needs. But it’s not your everyday hydrator. Instead, it features blendable sheer coverage with a sheer tint and a dose of retinol, which helps ward off signs of aging. The formula also includes SPF 20 to protect the skin from sun damage and harmful rays. The brand says that wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots fade with consistent use. Typically, experts recommend that you don’t use retinol during the day since excessive sun exposure and potent ingredients can cause irritation, but since this formula contains a healthy dose of SPF, your skin will remain comfortable all day.

To apply, dispense the product onto your hand and blend like a moisturizer. You can also use a beauty sponge to create a smoother finish.

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the tinted moisturizer and over 3,500 have given it a five-star rating. It’s “great for older skin,” one reviewer said. “I love this product! It covers very well, fills in lines, and makes my skin look so much younger and healthier from the first use.”

Another shared “this tinted moisturizer is amazing. I have mature skin and foundations will set into my fine lines making them appear more pronounced. However, it does not happen with this product. This product goes on smoothly and stays in place. It blurs the appearance of fine lines nicely and looks fantastic. Plus, it feels good on your skin. You won’t even know you are wearing it.”

Hurry and stock up on this multitasking Neutrogena skin tint while it’s nearly 50% off at Amazon!

Get the Neutrogena Retinol Treatment and Tinted Facial Moisturizer for $11 (originally $21) Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

