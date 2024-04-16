Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The term “set the foundation” or “lay the foundation” is often used to describe creating stable conditions, especially to make something else happen. It only makes sense that our makeup foundation should do the same! Just as with an idea or a physical structure, a weak foundation messes up the entire outcome. That’s not what we want for our houses, driveways, ideas or makeup routines!

Foundation is arguably the important step of our makeup routines. After all, without a weightless, smooth foundation, how would we apply blush, concealer, highlighter and bronzer? We would end up with a clumpy, flaky and cakey-looking finish. The beauty world is saturated with foundations, but if you’ve been on the lookout for a tried-and-true, perfectly matching foundation, we gathered some of our absolute favorites!

Read on for the best of the best — suitable for all price points! You’ll be radiating confidence inside and out.

Liquid Foundations

Lightform Extended Hydration Foundation

This lightweight foundation provides undetectable coverage. The formula is clinically proven to improve the skin’s radiance, hydration and skin barrier function after just one week of use!

Get the Morphe Lightfoam Extended Hydration Foundation for $20 at Ulta!

Fit Me Matte and Poreless

If you don’t take our word for it, just ask the more than 107,000 happy reviewers who give this oil-free foundation five stars. There are 40 different shades to choose from, so yes — you’ll find your match!

Get the Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Oil-Free Foundation for $8 (originally $11) on Amazon!

Beyond Perfecting Liquid Foundation and Concealer

When your foundation and concealer are one, you don’t have to worry about mismatching colors. This full-coverage foundation gives you a natural-looking matte glow.

Get the Clinique Beyond Perfecting Liquid Foundation and Concealer for $38 on Amazon!

CCC Cream Foundation

This foundation contains SPF 50, niacinamide, blueberry extract and hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin protected, bright and moisturized. The sheer formula offers buildable coverage.

Get the CLE Cosmetics CCC Cream Foundation for $38 on Amazon!

Powder Foundations

Super Stay Foundation

If you fall into the dry skin category, meet your new BFF. This full-to-medium coverage powder foundation will keep your skin hydrated while preventing caking, flaking and patchiness.

Get the Maybelline Super Stay Up to 24 Hours Foundation for $11 (originally $15) on Amazon!

Studio Fix Powder

This crowd favorite is a splurge, but it’s worth it since you get a powder and foundation in one. In a single step, you’ll have an ultra-matte finish that lasts all day long. It’s designed for oily skin!

Get the MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation for $44 at Nordstrom!

Infalliable Fresh Wear Foundation Powder

Waterproof, heatproof and suitable for all skin types, this formula is the Superwoman of high-quality foundations. It’s breathable, lightweight, non-cakey and doesn’t transfer.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation for $17 at Ulta!