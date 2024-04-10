Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The whole point of wearing sunscreen is to prevent damage to your skin. When you put on sunscreen to protect your skin, only to have it break out in pimples or redden from irritation, it feels like the skin-protecting mission was completely defeated. Ugh! But luckily, we don’t live in a world where we have to choose between clear skin and protected skin….that is, if you have the right sunscreen.

Since everyone has different skin, finding a good face sunscreen is a personal mission; that said, certain products are designed for all skin types, whether you have dry, combination, normal or oily skin. We tested endless formulas claiming to be “suitable for all skin types” and we found a winner — this practically invisible serum sunscreen will protect you from the sun, but that’s just the beginning!

Get the Kiehl’s Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen with Collagen Peptide for $42 at Sephora!

Yes, you read that right — this SPF 50+ is a serum, not a cream, making it one of the most lightweight formulas you’ll find! It contains UV filters to shield against harmful UVA and UVB rays as well as collagen peptides that tighten, smooth skin and visibly correct sun damage. In other words, this formula will protect you from further damage while working to reverse any early signs of aging you already have, namely fine lines, an uneven skin tone, a rough texture and dullness.

Not only does the serum smooth, but it brightens, too! Participants in a clinical study noted that after just four weeks of use, 94% had smoother skin, 89% had more radiant skin and 87% had a more even skin tone and texture; it does this all without parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oils and other harmful ingredients.

In the best way, you won’t even know you’re wearing sun protection! This serum is practically invisible — no sticky residue, oily finish or chalky white color. You can wear it on its own or under makeup (if you’re a makeup gal)…it layers seamlessly! According to one reviewer, “I have oily skin and it’s been really hard to find a sunscreen that’s not too heavy on my face and will be great to wear under makeup. This UV serum is so lightweight and not heavy on my skin!”

And it couldn’t be easier to incorporate this SPF into your routine. Simply cleanse and moisturize as usual, then apply the serum. Let it soak in for a few minutes then go ahead with the foundation! It can be used on your face, hands, chest, and neck in the morning and can be reapplied every few hours throughout the day.

Grab it in a regular 1.7-fluid-ounce size or in a mini travel size…or both!

