If you told me 10 years ago that I’d one day be regularly wearing the same shoes as my dad, I’d say you’re insane. Yet, here I am, rocking New Balances just like he did for most of my childhood. New Balances, particularly the 327 style, have had a bit of a renaissance as of late. While they were once labeled as “dad shoes” (let’s be real, they still are), that hasn’t deterred the fashion fiends from adding the shoes to their everyday repertoire. In fact, these are so popular that they’ve quickly climbed to the top of the Zappos bestseller list.

These sporty-chic shoes have become the It Girl of footwear, at least in New York. I can’t step outside without seeing at least a dozen people strutting down the street in them. To be honest, I totally understand why. There are few sneakers that beautifully blend style and functionality quite like the New Balance 327s.

If you’re a big walker, these are designed to support your feet while you put in miles. With a slight platform, you get a bit of height, but that doesn’t inhibit your ability to pound pavement. The tractioned bottoms are made for a variety of terrains and the leather insole keeps your feet cushioned through long days. You know how your feet will feel sore after extra long days of walking? You won’t have to worry about that with these.

Over the years, I’ve found that many fashion-forward sneakers lack adjustable laces (a fatal flaw in my opinion). Thankfully, these New Balances offer laces that you can tie as tight or loose as you desire for the optimal fit. It really is the little things that make a major difference! And, beyond the perfect fit, these also come in an array of fun neutral hues so you can find a color that matches your personality and closet. I, for one, enjoy the sea salt/rust oxide colorway to add a little extra pop of color to my outfits.

Celebrities also seem to adore New Balances. Taylor Swift, Naomi Campbell, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner and more have all been seen running errands or spending leisurely days out and about wearing these stylish sneaks. With a star-studded group of fans, it’s no surprise that these shoes are ever-popular.

If you need any more validation that these are the shoes you’ve been missing, take a quick sweep through the reviews. “This is the most comfortable out of the box sneaker I ever owned,” one Zappos shopper writes. “Love the color combo, cushion is great! Can’t wait to travel with this, I know I will get a lot of miles out of this stylish kicks. Highly recommend!”

Turns out my dad was a total fashion icon. Follow in his footsteps and add the New Balance Classics 327 to your cart today!

Get the New Balance Classics 327 for $100 at Zappos!