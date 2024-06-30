Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Few things are as beautiful as watching your child experience their first summer. There are endless smiles, lots of pool time and never-ending high-pitched giggles. This is a time that you’ll remember forever, and while I’m sure you’re trying to etch these memories into your mind, I hope you’re also treating yourself and making sure you feel your best too.

After giving birth, so much time and energy gets put on the baby, but it’s so important that you feel good too! That means wearing things that make you feel comfortable and stylish so you can step out by the pool or beach feeling like your most confident self. So many moms talk about the “new mom pooch,” and while we’re all for embracing your new body (you did just create a human, after all), we understand if you want to disguise that area. If you fall into that boat, over 5,000 women can’t recommend the Suuksess Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit enough.

Get the Suuksess Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit for $38 on Amazon!

This ultra-flattering one-piece acts like shapewear for your midsection, smoothing out your tummy and making you feel like a supermodel! Everything about the cut is designed to boost confidence — from the tummy-control ruched bodice to the full-coverage backside and the elegant halter top that gives your chest a little lift too.

Whether you plan on spending your summers poolside or are taking a trip to the beach, this suit will travel with you to both. Aside from the confidence-boosting silhouette, we’re major fans of the color variety. The one-piece comes in 30 options ranging from solid army green or red, to more vibrant spunky patterns like a tropical pink palm leaf and leopard print.

From the moment you slip into the swimsuit, you’ll feel like a million bucks — reviewers even say so! “The Slimming Tummy Control feature is a game-changer, helping to hide my mom pouch flawlessly,” one customer writes. ‘The fit is spot-on; it’s not too cheeky, making it perfect for outings with my children. The top provides excellent support, giving my C cup a nice lift. Plus, it’s versatile enough to accommodate smaller sizes too. My husband couldn’t stop complimenting me on how sexy I looked in it!”

You deserve to feel confident through the summer and beyond, and this suit can help you feel that way. Think about it. When you are happy and glowing, your baby will feel the same too. Here’s to rocking your new bod — you got this, mama!

