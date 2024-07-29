Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever been on a fishing trip? Up until recently, I had never experienced fishing at all. I decided to dedicate last year to traveling to as many places as possible, hoping to experience different sides of nature and food. While I love to shop till I drop, I like to challenge myself to the wild side too.

Last year, I was offered an opportunity to travel to New Orleans. It was a two-day fishing trip to explore the city, and it had been on my bucket list to go there. (If you’ve ever seen Girls Trip, that’s why I wanted to go.) I was excited, but I had to ask myself, what do I wear to a fishing trip in New Orleans at the end of May? Don’t worry, I figured it out. Here are a few of the fashion items I added to my carry-on for the two-day trip.