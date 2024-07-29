Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Have you ever been on a fishing trip? Up until recently, I had never experienced fishing at all. I decided to dedicate last year to traveling to as many places as possible, hoping to experience different sides of nature and food. While I love to shop till I drop, I like to challenge myself to the wild side too.
Last year, I was offered an opportunity to travel to New Orleans. It was a two-day fishing trip to explore the city, and it had been on my bucket list to go there. (If you’ve ever seen Girls Trip, that’s why I wanted to go.) I was excited, but I had to ask myself, what do I wear to a fishing trip in New Orleans at the end of May? Don’t worry, I figured it out. Here are a few of the fashion items I added to my carry-on for the two-day trip.
- Airport attire: If you want to meet the love of your life at an airport, make sure you’re dressed the part. I love being comfortable, so I wore a navy blue pullover sweater with these Nomatic The Outset Pants and Saucony Guide 16s.
- Before take-off: I like to stop by the bathroom before boarding and use the care.ē.on En Route Essentials 5pc Kit, Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray and Axe Black Vanilla Fine Fragrance Collection Body Spray to help prep my skin and ensure I smell good.
- Landing in New Orleans: I changed out of my comfort clothes and into this Good American Fit For Success Bootcut Jumpsuit and Nike Air Force 1s.
- Settle in: I changed my attire after I checked in to my hotel room at Hotel Monteleone, opting for an oversized shirt and Freely Women’s Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings.
- Dinner at Annunciation: I wore an UNTUCKit Linen Vin Santo Shirt, a pair of slacks and Cole Haan penny loafers.
- Day 1 complete: After a day of exploring New Orleans, I changed into my Cozy Earth Short Sleeve & Pant Bamboo Pajama Set.
- Day 2: In the morning, I decided to wear an Eddie Bauer Men’s King Salmon Long-Sleeve Shirt and Horizon Guide 10″ Chino Shorts.
- Exploring the fishing charters: We spent the morning exploring Louisiana Fishing Charters. Since I knew I was going to walk around the charters, I decided to wear my Blundstone Chelsea boots.
- Changed my shoes to enter the boat: Prior to boarding the boat, I decided to switch my boots to my Sauconys.
- Lunch after fishing: We all decided to head back to the hotel and change out of our fishing clothes. I wore the UNTUCKit Linen Vin Santo Shirt, Maurices Edgely Mid-Rise Relaxed Boyfriend Wide-Leg Jeans and Sperry boat shoes.
- After lunch: We had a few more hours of free time, so I decided to head to the gym. I wore a simple tee and Freely Women’s Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings.
- Last dinner before departure: To celebrate a successful fishing trip, we went to dinner at Red Fish Grill. I wore the Current Air Pintucked Trousers and penny loafers.