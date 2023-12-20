Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Imagine this: you’re strolling down the boulevard in a bestselling pair of over-the-knee boots you got a huge deal on, turning heads without even trying. Talk about a confidence boost! These ultra-sleek boots will turn your walk into a strut simply by existing on your feet. It’s a footwear fantasy!

Best of all, New Year’s Eve is right around the corner. Whether a bedazzled dress or a chic leather outfit is in the cards for you, adding these boots to the mix is bound to raise your status from “fashionable” to “absolute style sensation.” Yes, people might be more focused on your shoes than the ball dropping in Times Square — let them talk!

Get the Dream Pairs Over-The-Knee Long Boots for $37 (usually $64) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Based on the way these boots fit, you may think they were designed for your exact feet and calf measurements. A stretchy suede material allows each shoe to fit to your legs without gaping in strange places or bunching at the zipper. Oh, and who doesn’t love suede when the temperatures drop?

A mid-height block heel and classic rounded toe add to the wow factor, but nothing compares to the trendy lace-up situation in the back. And in case you were wondering, no — you don’t actually have to lace the whole thing up! The laces are only at the tops of the boot, making for a primarily decorative design aside that also conveniently holds the boot in place.

‘Tis the season for comfort, and you don’t have to worry about the classic “beauty is pain” expression applying to these beauties — they are made with skin-friendly lining for bare legs, and the latex insole is extra cushiony. Additionally, the heel is very slight, so no aching feet here!

These boots come in four supremely versatile suede shades, each of which will team with any item in your closet. As an added bonus, tall boots make your legs look longer — perfect for the short queens out there!

With the flexibility of these boots, you’re essentially scoring about 10 looks for the price of one pair — or half a pair, given the serious sale happening right now. They even work for casual days out with some jeans and a sweater!

With thousands of five-star ratings and endless ways to style, you just might become obsessed with your final purchase of 2023. As one satisfied customer proclaimed, “Don’t hesitate on this boot.” We couldn’t agree more!

