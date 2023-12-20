Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days of wearing your an old high school volleyball T-shirt and mismatched sweatpants while straightening up or out to grab a gingerbread latte. But if you’re concerned you’ll have to sacrifice the comfort of that old tee and sweatpants to be stylish, think again! Comfy and casual are completely in right now, and this set is the epitome of the trend.

Simply put, this two-piece lounge set has hot chocolate by the fire energy — it’s the definition of festive, cozy and relaxed. Of course, a solid sweatsuit has to be lightweight-yet-warm, plus soft and loose — boxes that are all checked by this popular set. And it isn’t only for wearing around the house — it’s so adorable, you’ll be rocking it grocery shopping, on dog walks, traveling, shoveling snow — basically, wherever you possibly can!

Get the Viottiset 2 Piece Casual Lounge Set Sweatsuit for $57 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

What makes this lounge set exceptional is the material quality and style. A skin-friendly combination of viscose and nylon yields the “perfectly thick and breezy” ribbed material beloved by reviewers. The sweater has a V-neckline with draping batwing sleeves and a drop shoulder, kicking up the fashion factor by approximately ten notches.

And best of all, the bottoms are totally on par with the trendy top. An elevated wide-leg flare pant with a high waist seals the set’s loose-fitting aesthetic which makes it oh-so-comfy! The day-to-day grind will be far more enjoyable when you’re sporting a plush outfit you feel fabulous wearing.

For accessorizing on the home front, all you need to team it with is a cute mug and fuzzy socks — if that counts as styling. When donning this set out and about, we particularly gravitate toward the look of white sneakers and layered jewelry. So effortlessly sophisticated!

In terms of variety, prepare to be impressed. There are 24 colors to choose from, so take your pick — or picks, if you’re anything like this reviewer, who proclaimed, “Quite possibly the most comfortable outfit I’ve ever worn! I wear then as pajamas but would have no hesitation wearing it for everyday casual wear. I’m in love! Ordered 3 for myself and one for my sister; thinking of buying a couple more because I don’t want to be without. Highly recommend!”

Your new favorite outfit awaits — let’s kick off 2024 in casual comfort!

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out these other lounge sets on Amazon

