Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Niall Horan-approved! When it comes to skincare, the “Heaven” singer just may know best.

The 29-year-old artist opened up to Vogue last month, revealing his go-to routine. One of the most important steps in his “get-ready-with-me” regimen is applying the Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen! While we all love sunbathing, it can come with serious consequences. From a sunburn to skin cancer, harmful UV rays can get the best of Us.

The tricky part about UV rays? Even on cloudy or cool days, your skin can still suffer from damage — even while skiing! Over time, the sun ages skin too, so it’s important to use sunscreen on a daily basis to protect your complexion at all costs.

Get the Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen on sale from Amazon for only $28! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

In the video, Horan laughed into the camera while noting, “If you’re Irish or you have fair skin, this is really important — SPF!” While he applied the Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen to his forehead, cheeks and chin, the former One Direction star revealed that even when he used sunscreen on “sunny days,” he still found himself with “red skin constantly.”

The sunscreen is made without Oxybenzone, meaning it’s eco-friendly and won’t hurt coral reefs or sea creatures. Additionally, it’s made with an added ginseng root ingredient, which is known to prevent aging and maintain the skin’s elasticity — making it ideal to add to your daily routine. Not to mention, the product features an SPF of 50 and protects against both UVA and UVB light!

As an added bonus, this cream is also safe for sensitive skin! It won’t cause breakouts or clog pores. The Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen is packed with a hypoallergenic formula including green tea-extract. It’s not greasy, and won’t leave any white streaks on your face. You can even wear it as a moisturizer as it will restore hydration in the skin and soothe any dry areas in the process.

Get the Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen on sale from Amazon for only $28! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Quitet frankly, there’s a reason the sunscreen has such impressive ratings! Check out these fabulous customer reviews:

One shopper wrote, “It’s my go-to sunscreen! This product is lightweight, moisturizing, doesn’t pill under makeup and offers great sun protection.” Another customer added, “This product makes my skin less oily and my pores don’t feel clogged.” A third fan of the product commented, “This is a great product! I really like how well it blends into the skin and doesn’t leave any white cast on the skin. It’s also very moisturizing.”

Get the Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen on sale from Amazon for only $28! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping? Shop other skincare products from Amazon here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these perfect picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!