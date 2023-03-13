Luscious Lashes! The LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum Is Key to ‘Compliments’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We’re always here for long eyelashes! Not only do they accentuate your natural features, they also bring added drama to any makeup look you create. Of course, they’re undoubtedly beautiful too. Having long lashes is always a timeless aesthetic, but natural somehow always looks the best.

While there are alternatives to growing your own lashes, such as falsies and extensions, nothing appears as pure or lasts as long as a serum. It’s no wonder we immediately fell in love with the LiLash Purified Eyelash Formulated Serum as soon as we laid our eyes on it!

Get the LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This luxury serum is formulated to grow your lashes longer and fuller. Simply apply it once per day and watch your wispies grow in potential record time. Swipe the LiLash Purified Eyelash Serum in a thin line along your upper eyelid, right against the lashes or where you would typically apply eyeliner. Make sure not to apply it to your lower lashes — they simply don’t need to be as long!

The serum won’t only make your eyelashes longer, they may also create stronger and healthier hair follicles. After using the serum for six weeks, you’ll reportedly start to see — and feel — a difference. After using it for a full 12 weeks, you’ll be amazed with the final results. You can also apply it on your eyebrows for a thicker look in that region!

If you’re someone who has sensitive eyes, you don’t need to worry about the serum causing complications. The luxury product is safe for people who wear contacts as well. However, the brand recommends applying every other day for the first 10 days if you due suffer from sensitivity. It’s made with natural ingredients, vitamins, minerals and is paraben-free. Oh and did we mention it’s vegan and cruelty-free? The best!

If you need any more convincing, check out these stellar reviews:

One shopper gushed, “This product is incredible. I had sparse lashes until I started using this serum, my lashes are full and long.” They continued, “When I curl my lashes it looks like I have mascara on, and when I use mascara it looks like I’m wearing false lashes.” Another added, “I leave the house without mascara often and I still get compliments on my long lashes.” A third ecstatic customer wrote, “The results are pure magic. My eyelashes are visibly longer even without mascara. But with mascara… they almost look like false eyelashes!” Obessed — will you join Us on our quest for the lengthiest lashes around?

