Mimic Nicky Hilton’s Rich Mom Core With This $30 Pleated Skirt

Even if you’re not a rich mom (yet!), the effortless style is one that everyone can strive for. Similar to the quiet luxury trend, this look entails well-crafted basics in neutral colors to radiate uncomplicated style and beauty. Socialite Nicky Hilton just became our latest rich mom style icon. She’s been summering in the Hamptons and serving up attainable quiet luxury looks left and right. Over the weekend, she wore our favorite outfit yet: A beige Brunello Cucinelli sweater set that she styled with a simple belt, gold jewelry and strappy tan sandals.

I was ready to add the set to my cart, until I realized that the skirt alone costs almost $4,o00. Luckily, Amazon has got Us covered with a similar skirt for just $30. (We can always count on Amazon!)

Get the Beralst Women’s Pleated Knit Sweater Midi Skirt for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Beralst Women’s Pleated Knit Sweater Midi Skirt has the potential to become your go-to transitional bottom. With the same silhouette as the Brunello Cucinelli design, the pleated design offers plenty of movement for a feminine touch. You may notice that Hilton’s skirt features rows of rhinestones. While the Beralst skirt does not, the lack of sparkle makes it so much more versatile. You won’t need to reserve this skirt for special occasions. In fact, it makes for a lovely everyday piece, especially on those in-between weather days thanks to the light knit fabric. This design aspect provides a touch of warmth but still offers a bit of breathability so you’ll never overheat.

Hitting just below the knee, the length gives you plenty of flexibility when it comes to footwear. You can follow in Hilton’s footsteps with strappy sandals or ever pair this with white sneakers or a pair of posh boots. Regardless of how you choose to style it, you’ll fully embody the rich mom look. If khaki isn’t your favorite color, you can also opt for other neutrals like black, grey and coffee.

Sometimes ordering clothes online can be hit or miss, but Amazon shoppers have been incredibly happy purchasing this skirt. “Very classy, very comfortable,” one reviewer writes. “Amazing silhouette, I get lots of compliments. I am generally size 8, but ordered a Large based on the size chart. Not too warm, but perfect for fall and spring. And Californian winter, of course.”

Will the quiet luxury trend ever go out of style? We sure hope not! The effortless style of this skirt exudes an elegant vibe that ensures you always look put together. You know the saying fake it until you make it? With this skirt you’ll be well on your way to becoming areal rich mom.

