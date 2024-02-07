Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nicky Hilton just made purple the new official color of Valentine’s Day.

The socialite popped over to the Museum of Ice Cream in New Yok City on Tuesday, February 6, for a Valentine’s Day party hosted by the non-profit God’s Love We Deliver. She wore a Michael Kors Collection Lace Sleeveless Midi Dress in a freesia purple shade, donning a matching blazer and nude heels (when she wasn’t lounging in the sprinkle pool).

The good news? This exact dress is available online for purchase! The not-so-good news: it’s $2,690. But that’s okay! We can crush this pretty purple look for less with this affordable find from Amazon!

Get the Riatobe Lace Floral Overlay Cocktail Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

So, we need a romantic fit-and-flare dress with an allover floral lace design and a scalloped hem, and in a light purple color. Yep — this Riatobe dress checks off all of the boxes! It costs over 98% less than Hilton’s frock too.

This elegant midi dress, which features adjustable spaghetti straps, is a phenomenal pick for the spring weddings you have on your calendar. It’s a lovely piece for Valentine’s Day dates and parties as well! You can also grab it in red or pink (and 10 other colors).

Looking for a different type of strap or neckline? Another style of hem? We’ll link you to other standout dresses we spotted on our search below to make sure you have all of the options!

