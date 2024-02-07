Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Nicky Hilton Is Posh in Purple Lace for a Valentine’s Day Party — Get the Look for 98% Less

By
Nicky Hilton at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on February 6, 2024.
Nicky Hilton at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on February 6, 2024.MEGA/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nicky Hilton just made purple the new official color of Valentine’s Day.

The socialite popped over to the Museum of Ice Cream in New Yok City on Tuesday, February 6, for a Valentine’s Day party hosted by the non-profit God’s Love We Deliver. She wore a Michael Kors Collection Lace Sleeveless Midi Dress in a freesia purple shade, donning a matching blazer and nude heels (when she wasn’t lounging in the sprinkle pool).

Related: If You Love Margot Robbie’s $1,150 Pants, You’ll Love These Amazon Lookalikes

The good news? This exact dress is available online for purchase! The not-so-good news: it’s $2,690. But that’s okay! We can crush this pretty purple look for less with this affordable find from Amazon!

Nicky Hilton at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on February 6, 2024.
Nicky Hilton at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on February 6, 2024. MEGA
See it!

Get the Riatobe Lace Floral Overlay Cocktail Dress for just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

So, we need a romantic fit-and-flare dress with an allover floral lace design and a scalloped hem, and in a light purple color. Yep — this Riatobe dress checks off all of the boxes! It costs over 98% less than Hilton’s frock too.

This elegant midi dress, which features adjustable spaghetti straps, is a phenomenal pick for the spring weddings you have on your calendar. It’s a lovely piece for Valentine’s Day dates and parties as well! You can also grab it in red or pink (and 10 other colors).

Lip Protection. Closeup of Beautiful Young Woman Healthy Lips. Female Model Mouth With Smooth Perfect Skin And Natural Manicure Touching Her Plush Lips. Lip Care And Beauty. High Resolution

Deal of the Day

Exclusive Code! Shop With Us to Save 25% on This Healing Vanilla Lip Mask View Deal

Riatobe Womens Lace Floral Overlay V Neck Sexy Sleeveless Cocktail Party Swing Wedding Dresses Light Purple
Riatobe

Riatobe Lace Floral Overlay Cocktail Dress

$41
See it!

Looking for a different type of strap or neckline? Another style of hem? We’ll link you to other standout dresses we spotted on our search below to make sure you have all of the options!

Shop more purple lace dresses we love:

Meetjen Knee Length Cocktail Dresses Stretchy Lace Dress Irregular Hem Fancy Flowy Swing Dresses Lavender XL
Meetjen

Meetjen V-Neck Lace Dress

$45
See it!
Dressystar 0028 Halter Floral Lace Cocktail Party Dress Hi-Lo Bridesmaid Dress Lavender XS
Dressystar
You save: 48%

Dressystar Halter Floral Lace Cocktail Dress

$40$77
See it!
Wedtrend Lavender Women's Cocktail Party Dress with Sheer Neckline, Summer Short Prom Dress Ruffle Homecoming Dress Sleeveless Floral Lace Dress for Easter, Wedding Party, Birthday WT0213LavenderL
Wedtrend

Wedtrend Halter Sleeveless Cocktail Dress

$46
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1251219563nicky_hilton_290x206

Nicky Hilton

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!