If you’re planning on doing a lot of swimming this summer, you’ll need a cover-up. I have quite a few, but none measure up to my absolute favorite for a few reasons. One of the most important is the fact that it doesn’t really look like a cover-up at all. So I wear it out all the time and everyone’s none the wiser! That’s how they should be, pulling double duty so you can save money, after all.
The CUPSHE V-Neck Cover-Up is just $31 at Amazon, and it looks just like a normal, casual dress. Except this one can cover your swimsuit and make you look like you’re having the summer of your life. It’s like a shirt dress with a cinched waist and flattering shape. You slip it on over your swimsuit and it looks great, and you can go out in the world as if you’re wearing a normal, everyday dress. And it totally works. It’s like a thin linen piece that even has a fun slit in the side.
When I realized how good the look was, I tried it without a swimsuit and that was all it took for me to be completely obsessed. Well, that and the fact that it comes in so many colors that I can choose one for every mood. And I’ve wasted more than $30 on plenty of bad decisions, if you’re asking.
So take it from me: I can personally recommend buying this sweet cover-up for whatever purpose you need it for. You’ll look good, and you definitely won’t regret it, that’s for sure.
