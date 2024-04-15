Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s intimidating beginning a weight loss journey, especially when you’ve already tried and failed or have yo-yo dieted for years. There’s a physical component to weight loss, of course, but there are also social and emotional components — neglecting the latter components is probably the reason your diets failed in the past.

Finding a program to follow is a great place to start, but if you’ve ever typed “weight loss program” in the Google search bar, you’re well aware — it’s a labyrinth. There are endless weight loss programs out there, many claiming to help you drop weight fast. But how do you keep it off?

Related: This Button-Up Top Can Be Worn to the Beach or Office — I'll Be Doing Both The term “versatile” gets thrown around quite a bit in the fashion world; somehow a bright pink pair of stiletto heels is “versatile”. But when considering the versatility of a clothing item, I think about how many outfits I can make with it and how many ways I can style it. If I can wear […]

Unlike other programs, Noom isn’t just a weight loss program; it uses evidence-based nutrition, psychology and behavioral methods to help you shed the extra weight, develop healthy habits and keep it off. Each program is customized to support your goals, using techniques like cognitive behavioral therapy and human coaching alongside tools for tracking, logging and planning.

Upon completing an initial 15-minute quiz, you’ll get a personalized plan based on your goal weight, laying out all the specifics to get you there. According to Noom, dropping one to two pounds per week is the most sustainable pace, so you’ll likely get a program using this timeframe. Typical plans are about 16 weeks long, but they can vary depending on how much weight you want to lose.

The free trial allows you to use nearly all of the features paid subscribers get, including daily lessons, challenges, quizzes, food and exercise logging systems, guides, coaching and more. Accountability is a big deal when trying to lose weight, so the coaches and Noom community will be keys to your success! You’ll also have access to a database of over 1,000 recipes — most within your target calorie range — that can be added to your meal rotations.

As you may have guessed, the daily lessons don’t just focus on food — Noom’s holistic approach acknowledges the influences of things like stress, anxiety, sleep and thought patterns on weight loss, providing science-backed insights and tips to help you cope. Not only will you be dropping pounds, but you’ll be learning a good amount, too!

The comprehensive nature of the program makes keeping weight off part of your lifestyle. Like a gym membership, Noom is an investment in yourself — and you’re worth it! So if you’re ready to take the leap, choose between a monthly or annual subscription plan and get excited — your body and mind are about to change for good!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get a free 14-day Noom Comprehensive Weight Loss Program trial!