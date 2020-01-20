What to Expect if You Give the Seriously Popular Noom App a Try

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Are you sick of trying out countless diets without seeing longstanding results? Though sometimes short-terms goals can be met through a variety of meal plans and fads, a lasting impact is rare to come by these days.

If you’ve struggled with this incredibly common issue, then you might want to give the Noom app a try. It’s a completely virtual program that’s easy to follow, and has been proven to provide its users with the results that they want — and can help make them stick. If you’re feeling a bit weary about the program, then we’ve offered you a comprehensive guide of what you can expect from the Noom app — and, most importantly, why it can work for you!

When you begin your experience with the app, you’ll start by completing a quick quiz that asks you about your own personal health history and lifestyle habits, as well as the overarching goal that you want to achieve. These questions will provide the framework for what changes Noom will recommend you make, the personalized advice that it will give and a timeline for when your main goal can be met.

Giving you a palpable potential date for when you’ll reach your goal can definitely spark motivation to give Noom a try. But if you don’t quite understand how you’ll get there, then allow us to explain how Noom will help you navigate your life in order for you to reach your goals in that timeframe.

In the morning you’ll check your Noom app, which will provide you with psychological insight as to why we as humans eat the way that we do. This kind of insightful, scientifically-backed information can allow you to make healthier decisions throughout the day, which Noom believes is one of the most effective ways in which you can make positive lifestyle changes.

You can track your eating and fitness activity throughout the day with Noom. The app has an extensive list of different types of food so that you know the information is as accurate as possible. The foods are broken down into three colors — green, yellow and red. Green foods are the healthiest, and red foods the least. That’s not to say that yellow and red foods are prohibited — but rather are marked as such so that you can be mindful of how balanced your diet looks.

You’ll work with a team of coaches that come from a variety of backgrounds, including mental health and nutrition. You can virtually communicate with your team through the app and go over your current habits, what changes you can make and ask any questions that you may have. You and your coaches can make adjustments as you go to help improve your results. The Noom app is arguably one of the most personalized programs on the market, so give it a try today!

