Working From Home? This App Helps You Eat Mindfully and Not Snack All Day

A lot of Us may be working from home for an extended period of time for the first time ever. Even if you’re experienced with a remote office situation, it can be incredibly easy to fall into habits that aren’t totally healthy. This potential to start making questionable decisions especially applies to the physical fitness and eating departments!

You might be tempted to not eat as healthily as you normally would when you’re taken out of a daily routine. It’s easy to turn to comfort foods and ignore all the rules you’ve set out for yourself — we’ve all been there! But there is a way to help you stay on track — even while practicing social isolation. The Noom app is here to help you out, and it might be the saving grace that helps to keep your diet in check while spending an increased amount of time at home!

The Noom program is a plan that aims to help you make better decisions when it comes to healthy living. The app asks you what goals you want to reach, what your current lifestyle looks like and then gives you a tentative date of when you can expect to reach said goals. The Noom app helps you track the food that you’re consuming, and you receive a dedicated virtual coach who can make recommendations on how to improve those choices.

The virtual coach is actually our favorite feature of the Noom app. When you’re going to a spin class with friends or simply on the same eating plan, it counts as a community activity. Obviously, the concept of social isolation doesn’t necessarily allow for that same kind of community — so we all need to make adjustments in order to pursue the same goals.

With Noom, you can still feel like you’re a part of a supportive organization — even though you’ve never met the people you’re engaging with! In addition to the coach, you’re also assigned to a group that you can interact with at all hours of the night. You can also ask your virtual coach any questions that you may have 24/7 — and that level of access is unparalleled. Both the coach and group can help to keep yourself accountable, even if you are spending the majority of your time solo.

Anything that can make Us feel connected to each other right now is truly valued — especially if it helps to keep us engrossed in our normal routines as much as possible. Thanks to the Noom app, staying on the path that’s right for you has never been easier.

