Unlike jeans or shorts, the best flattering summer dresses create an entire outfit in one step, making it a breeze to get ready for any occasion. And when you’re trying to look your best in the summer heat, nothing beats a light and airy dress. If you just realized you don’t have “anything to wear” this summer, let Us help. We just found 16 of the most flattering dresses for all body types at Nordstrom.

When looking for a flattering fit, consider dresses with adjustable straps for more bust support and ones that offer plenty of stretch so they never dig and pull at your body, which makes any dress look bulky. We also love ruching features since they help to smooth the midsection. And don’t shy away from short-length dresses; they can offer a streamlined silhouette to elongate your torso. Ahead, see our list of the best summer dresses at Nordstrom to flatter your figure — from work attire to party dresses, make some room in your closet!

Casual Dresses

Looking for an everyday style to add to your summer wardrobe? Snag the Ruffle Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress from Caslon. It comes in six shades — just $69! If you’re out running errands and don’t want to wear leggings, make sure you have this Zella Hybrid Dress on hand. It has a cutout back and a sporty top that keeps you supported — get it for $89! Even though this dress is short, its loose layers offer a flattering and slimming detail — just $54! This breezy A-line silhouette offers a flared skirt that’s easy on the midsection. It’s the perfect dress to wear out shopping with friends or to grab a coffee — just $69! Madewell’s Midi Shirtdress is great for any season, especially summer. It has light, breathable fabric that gives it a relaxed fit — get it for $128!

Elevated Daytime Dresses

We’re going into summer with rich mom vibes only, and this dress is here to help. It has a simple floral print, a deep V-neck, and a drawstring waist for a flattering fit — just $79! This denim dress looks chic with sandals or a comfortable heeled shoe for any occasion. It’s a button-up style, which gives more room in the dress, and also has adjustable straps — get it for $69! Everyone needs an LBD, but make it elevated. This summer dress has a midi silhouette that’s paired with a twist at the waist, which adds definition — just $50

Office-Appropriate Dresses

Party Dresses

