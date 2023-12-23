Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Shopping can feel a little disappointing once the Black Friday sales have ended and the holiday madness starts to wind down — but Nordstrom is making sure to pick us right back up. Yes, the Half-Yearly Sale has made its grand return!
This iconic sale, which lasts until the first day of 2024, is filled with markdowns on so many of our most-wanted brands. Shop our top picks from popular brands below. And remember, products sell out often during these sales — so place your orders ASAP!
15 of the Fastest-Selling Deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
1. Ugg Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: The perfect mix of cozy and stylish, these Romely Short Buckle Boots are a must for the winter ahead!
2. Free People Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Need some new knits? Make sure you start with this Take Me Home Cotton Sweater!
3. Kendra Scott Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Nab a piece from one of the hottest brands in all of jewelry! Our pick? These Genevieve Drop Earrings!
4. Zella Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Activewear dresses are all the rage, and this Live In Rib Pocket Dress is why!
5. Polo Ralph Lauren Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: One of our 2024 resolutions is to add more elevated, timeless essentials to our closet — like this Cotton Twill Oversize Check Button-Up Shirt!
6. Longchamp Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Longchamp is largely known for its totes, but we think this Small Le Foulonné Leather Crossbody Bag is a major hidden gem!
7. BP. Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: BP. is one of our go-to Nordstrom brands for affordable yet impressive clothing. We’re currently loving this Crop Rib Cardigan!
8. Alo Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Add some celeb-approved activewear to your wardrobe by snagging the deal on these Foldover Waist Bootcut Alosoft Leggings!
9. Carhartt WIP Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Heart Patch Cotton Utility Shirt for anyone, any gender. The logo patch is so cute!
10. Bernardo Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been putting off buying a new winter coat, this is your time! Save big on this Shiny Hood Recycled Nylon Puffer Coat!
11. Michael Kors Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: This Monogram Reversible Leather Belt is the perfect “treat yourself” gift — especially when it’s on sale!
12. Topshop Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll feel so sophisticated with this Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress in your closet. On sale in every color!
13. PJ Salvage Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: It may be cold outside, but hot sleepers will appreciate these matching Star Splat Short Pajamas!
14. Le Specs Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t forget to accessorize! We’re eyeing these Contraband 54mm Round Sunglasses!
15. Barefoot Dreams Deals
Our Absolute Favorite: Wish you could wear one of Barefoot Dreams’ blankets? You essentially can with this CozyChic Teddy Hoodie!
