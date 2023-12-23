Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shopping can feel a little disappointing once the Black Friday sales have ended and the holiday madness starts to wind down — but Nordstrom is making sure to pick us right back up. Yes, the Half-Yearly Sale has made its grand return!

This iconic sale, which lasts until the first day of 2024, is filled with markdowns on so many of our most-wanted brands. Shop our top picks from popular brands below. And remember, products sell out often during these sales — so place your orders ASAP!

15 of the Fastest-Selling Deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

1. Ugg Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: The perfect mix of cozy and stylish, these Romely Short Buckle Boots are a must for the winter ahead!

Shop more Ugg deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

2. Free People Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Need some new knits? Make sure you start with this Take Me Home Cotton Sweater!

Shop more Free People deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

3. Kendra Scott Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Nab a piece from one of the hottest brands in all of jewelry! Our pick? These Genevieve Drop Earrings!

Shop more Kendra Scott deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

4. Zella Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Activewear dresses are all the rage, and this Live In Rib Pocket Dress is why!

Shop more Zella deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: One of our 2024 resolutions is to add more elevated, timeless essentials to our closet — like this Cotton Twill Oversize Check Button-Up Shirt!

Shop more Polo Ralph Lauren deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

6. Longchamp Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Longchamp is largely known for its totes, but we think this Small Le Foulonné Leather Crossbody Bag is a major hidden gem!

Shop more Longchamp deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

7. BP. Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: BP. is one of our go-to Nordstrom brands for affordable yet impressive clothing. We’re currently loving this Crop Rib Cardigan!

Shop more BP. deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

8. Alo Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Add some celeb-approved activewear to your wardrobe by snagging the deal on these Foldover Waist Bootcut Alosoft Leggings!

Shop more Alo deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

9. Carhartt WIP Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Heart Patch Cotton Utility Shirt for anyone, any gender. The logo patch is so cute!

Shop more Carhartt WIP deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

10. Bernardo Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been putting off buying a new winter coat, this is your time! Save big on this Shiny Hood Recycled Nylon Puffer Coat!

Shop more Bernardo deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

11. Michael Kors Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: This Monogram Reversible Leather Belt is the perfect “treat yourself” gift — especially when it’s on sale!

Shop more Michael Kors deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

12. Topshop Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll feel so sophisticated with this Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress in your closet. On sale in every color!

Shop more Topshop deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

13. PJ Salvage Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: It may be cold outside, but hot sleepers will appreciate these matching Star Splat Short Pajamas!

Shop more PJ Salvage deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

14. Le Specs Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t forget to accessorize! We’re eyeing these Contraband 54mm Round Sunglasses!

Shop more Le Specs deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

15. Barefoot Dreams Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Wish you could wear one of Barefoot Dreams’ blankets? You essentially can with this CozyChic Teddy Hoodie!

Shop more Barefoot Dreams deals in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

