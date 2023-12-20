Your account
These Are the Best Gift Cards for the Holidays — Even Better Than Physical Gifts

By
best-gift-cards
Wayfair/Skims/Nike

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re still finishing up holiday shopping, you might be starting to sweat. Time is almost up! Products are sold out, shipping deadlines have passed — and you might still have no idea what to buy a specific someone. Gulp!

This is where the true heroes of the season step in: gift cards! A great gift card can often be an even better gift than a physical present — especially if you’re shopping for someone picky (or elusive). Plus, an eGift card can be sent right away, so you can wait up until the very last minute if necessary. Shop our favorites for 2023 below!

Skims

best-gift-cards-skims
Skims

Make someone’s holiday with a digital gift card for Skims. This is a brand everyone wants — though they would probably prefer to fill up their cart on their own. Perfect!

Starting at $25.00
Gorjana

best-gift-cards-gorjana
Gorjana

Want to buy jewelry they’ll wear every day — but can’t figure out what they’d want? Grab this gift card!

Starting at $50.00
Filorga

best-gift-cards-filorga
Filorga

For an avid skincare fan, there may be no better gift than a gift card from Filorga (one of Kyle Richards‘ go-to brands)!

Starting at $50.00
Minibar

best-gift-cards-minibar
Minibar

Nothing makes a holiday celebration like Minibar! Grab them a gift card for all types of wine, liquor, beer and more, delivered right to their door!

Starting at $1.00
Lime Crime

best-gift-cards-lime-crime
Lime Crime

Help a loved one get glam with one of the internet’s favorite beauty brands, Lime Crime. So many good hair and makeup days to come!

Starting at $25.00
Tie Bar

best-gift-cards-tie-bar
Tie Bar

Tie Bar not only has ties, bowties and accessories, but also clothing, shoes and more. Let your favorite guy pick out what he needs (or wants) most!

Starting at $25.00
Boarderie

best-gift-cards-boarderie
Boarderie

A fancy charcuterie or cheese board could be just the thing to wow someone — but if you’re not sure about their favorite flavors/dietary preferences, a gift card is the way to go!

Starting at $139.00
Nike

best-gift-cards-nike
Nike

Want to grab someone a pair of Nike sneakers or an activewear set but not sure of their size? You can’t go wrong with an emailed gift card!

Starting at $25.00
Petco

best-gift-cards-petco
Petco

Pet food is expensive — and it’s just the beginning. Help a pet owner make their fur baby happy with a Petco gift card!

Starting at $10.00
Wayfair

best-gift-cards-wayfair
Wayfair

Know someone moving or who’s recently moved? They’ll be eternally grateful for a Wayfair gift card!

Starting at $25.00
