If you’re still finishing up holiday shopping, you might be starting to sweat. Time is almost up! Products are sold out, shipping deadlines have passed — and you might still have no idea what to buy a specific someone. Gulp!
This is where the true heroes of the season step in: gift cards! A great gift card can often be an even better gift than a physical present — especially if you’re shopping for someone picky (or elusive). Plus, an eGift card can be sent right away, so you can wait up until the very last minute if necessary. Shop our favorites for 2023 below!
Skims
Make someone’s holiday with a digital gift card for Skims. This is a brand everyone wants — though they would probably prefer to fill up their cart on their own. Perfect!
Gorjana
Want to buy jewelry they’ll wear every day — but can’t figure out what they’d want? Grab this gift card!
Filorga
For an avid skincare fan, there may be no better gift than a gift card from Filorga (one of Kyle Richards‘ go-to brands)!
Minibar
Nothing makes a holiday celebration like Minibar! Grab them a gift card for all types of wine, liquor, beer and more, delivered right to their door!
Lime Crime
Help a loved one get glam with one of the internet’s favorite beauty brands, Lime Crime. So many good hair and makeup days to come!
Tie Bar
Tie Bar not only has ties, bowties and accessories, but also clothing, shoes and more. Let your favorite guy pick out what he needs (or wants) most!
Boarderie
A fancy charcuterie or cheese board could be just the thing to wow someone — but if you’re not sure about their favorite flavors/dietary preferences, a gift card is the way to go!
Nike
Want to grab someone a pair of Nike sneakers or an activewear set but not sure of their size? You can’t go wrong with an emailed gift card!
Petco
Pet food is expensive — and it’s just the beginning. Help a pet owner make their fur baby happy with a Petco gift card!
Wayfair
Know someone moving or who’s recently moved? They’ll be eternally grateful for a Wayfair gift card!