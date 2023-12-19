Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With only days left to go, last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing. The rush can be exciting — but it’s undoubtedly stressful! Shopping in real life may seem quicker, but the crowded stores and empty shelves may end up wasting your time. It’s best to stick with fast-shipping gifts online!

The gifts we chose below ship fast, but you’ll still need to order ASAP to make sure they’re wrapped and ready to go by December 25. Let’s go!

For the It Girl — Versed Everyday Clean Routine

This limited-edition, three-piece set comes with a gentle cleansing balm and moisturizer, plus the viral terrycloth Good Hair Headband!

Was $46 You Save 20% On Sale: $37 See it!

For the Person Who Hates Silence — Babelio White Noise Machine

This pocket-sized white noise machine is the cutest and handiest little gift. It has 15 non-looping sounds and is excellent for work, sleep and beyond!

$20.00 See it!

For the Person With Long Hair — Slip Mayfair Ornament Pure Silk Scrunchie Set

Packaging? Absolutely adorable. The actual scrunchies? Amazing! Each is wrapped in high-grade silk, which looks beautiful and can eliminate damage and breakage!

$25.00 See it!

For the Person Who’s Always Losing Everything — Tile Mate Essentials Four-Pack

Whether they’re always losing their keys, wallet, phone or remote, this tracker pack can help. Works with both iOS and Android!

Was $80 You Save 31% On Sale: $55 See it!

For the Health-Conscious Person — Chamberlain Coffee Matcha Starter Pack

We all could use a little more matcha. This set from Emma Chamberlain‘s brand comes with a tin of ceremonial-grade matcha, a glass mug (with lid!), a stainless steel straw pack and a handheld frother. So fun — and yummy!

Was $70 You Save 10% On Sale: $63 See it!

For the Person Who’s Hard to Shop For — Harry & David David’s Holiday Gift Tower

Not sure what to buy someone? A tower of treats always works! This one comes with savory and sweet options, including cheese and crackers and chocolate-covered cherries!

$80.00 See it!

For the Cozy Queen — Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket

The only thing better than a weighted blanket? One you can wear. The hood is a great bonus — as is the vast color selection! And check out that markdown!

Was $126 You Save 75% On Sale: $31 See it!

For Anyone Facing a Cold Winter – Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Available in 40(!) colors, this beanie is fantastic for any gender and can go with a huge variety of personal styles. You can’t go wrong with the look and quality of Carhartt!

$20.00 See it!

For the Person Who Bleaches Their Hair — amika Blonde Mane-tenance Routine Trial Set

Keeping bleach blonde hair (or even highlights) looking bright and feeling soft can be tough. Anyone who lightens their hair will thank you endlessly for this set!

$30.00 See it!

For the Kid (or Plush-Loving Teen) — Arelux Bunny Plush

I gave this snuggly pillow plush to my niece for her second birthday and she was instantly obsessed. There are so many other animals available too!

$21.00 See it!