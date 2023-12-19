Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

11 Funny, Giftable Candles That Ship Fast for the Holidays

By
funny-candles-holiday-gifts
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Time is running out — but it’s not up quite yet! You can still order great holiday gifts online and have them arrive safe and sound in time for the 25th. But you’ll have to be fast!

Whether you’re participating in a white elephant exchange or need a gift for someone with a great sense of humor, these funny candles are sure to leave everyone in stitches. Let the laughter begin!

Related: 11 Last-Minute Holiday Hosting Gifts That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Funny Gift Candle for Women, Bestie, Coworker, Mom, Sister, Best Friend Candle, Friendship Candle, All Natural Soy Wax Candle, 8oz- Made in USA (Funny BFF Candle)
Bold Bambina

Bold Bambina Funny BFFs Candle

$20
  • Description
For your closest friends!
See it!
2PACK Cheese Shaped Scented Candle, Aroma Soy Wax Decorative Candlefor Photo Prop Birthday Wedding Holiday Party Gift,for Meditation Stress Relief Bath Yoga
NatureMan

Vissy Cheese-Shaped Scented Candle

$17
  • Description
This will be a hit at the white elephant!
See it!
Mom Gifts for Women | Ocean Salt + Sea Sandalwood + Citrus Scented | No Matter How Hard Life gets | Funny Candle Gifts for Mama Funny Gift | 13.5 oz Jar, 10 Oz. Soy Wax | 50+ Hr Burn - Made in USA
CEDAR CRATE MARKET
You save: 20%

Cedar Crate Market Funny Mom Candle

$20$25
  • Description
Team up with your siblings for this one!
See it!
Homesick Premium Scented Candle, Four Twenty - Scents of Bergamot, Sandalwood, 13.75 oz, 60-80 Hour Burn, Natural Soy Blend Candle Home Decor, Relaxing Aromatherapy Candle
Homesick
You save: 24%

Homesick Four Twenty Candle

$29$38
  • Description
A subtle yet perfect gift for a green-loving pal!
See it!
Wick Works | Large Dumpster Fire Candle | Parafin Wax | Unique Funny Gift Novelty Adults Can Enjoy! (2023 Cedar)
Wick Works

Wick Works Large Dumpster Fire Candle

$25
  • Description
A must for someone who’s anxious to say goodbye to 2023!
See it!

Related: Maximalist Chelsea Zeferina's Last-Minute Gift Picks for a Happy Home

Gifts for Women Men Best Friends Sister Brother, Funny Gifts for Women Birthday Gifts for Her, Candles Gifts Soy Wax Lavender Scented Candle
Furnizone

Furnizone Funny Candle

$20
  • Description
This one is for your ride-or-die. Your person!
See it!
Fart Scented Candle - Smells Terrible- 6 Ounce Jar Candle- Hand Poured in Indiana
The Candle Daddy

The Candle Daddy Fart Scented Candle

$20
  • Description
The best part of this candle is everyone is going to need to smell it to believe it!
See it!
2 Pieces Middle Finger Candles Hand Candles Victory Gesture Candle Teen Room Decor Candle Aesthetic Funny White Candle for Office, House, Room Supplies and Decorations
BBTO

BBTO Two-Piece Hand Candles

$16
  • Description
Anger? Peace? Why not a little bit of both?
See it!
Fairy's Gift Candles - Novelty Gifts, Funny Relaxation Gifts for Women, Men, Coworker, Friend, Boss Gifts - Cool Birthday Fun Gifts for Her Mom - Christmas, Office, Relaxing Gifts for Women
Fairy's Gift

Fairy's Gift Novelty Candle

$23
  • Description
A must-buy for your cheekiest friend or family member!
See it!
6sisc 2Pcs Pooping Balloon Dog Shaped Scented Foil Gold Candles Funny Gift Danish Pastel Room Aesthetic Decor Pine Fragrance Aromatherapy Candle Handmade Natural Soy Wax for Home Bedroom 3.9 x 4.1 in
6sisc

6sisc Pooping Balloon Dog Candle

$16
  • Description
This two-piece set is oddly elegant for how silly it is!
See it!
Funny Happy Birthday Gifts for Women & Men, Unique Gifts for Her & Him, Christmas Gifts for Women & Men Mom Dad Wife Husband Sister Best Friend, Funny Birthday Candles Gift for Coworker Teacher Boss
Friectavy

Friectavy Back & Body Hurts Candle

$20
  • Description
This candle will have your giftee doing a double-take!
See it!

Related: 22 Creative Gift Ideas for the Person Who Has Everything

Cashmere Cardigan

Deal of the Day

This May Be the Best Sweater Deal You'll See Today View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!