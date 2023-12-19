Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Time is running out — but it’s not up quite yet! You can still order great holiday gifts online and have them arrive safe and sound in time for the 25th. But you’ll have to be fast!
Whether you’re participating in a white elephant exchange or need a gift for someone with a great sense of humor, these funny candles are sure to leave everyone in stitches. Let the laughter begin!
Bold Bambina Funny BFFs Candle
$20
- Description
For your closest friends!
Vissy Cheese-Shaped Scented Candle
$17
- Description
This will be a hit at the white elephant!
You save: 20%
Cedar Crate Market Funny Mom Candle
$20
$25
- Description
Team up with your siblings for this one!
You save: 24%
Homesick Four Twenty Candle
$29
$38
- Description
A subtle yet perfect gift for a green-loving pal!
Wick Works Large Dumpster Fire Candle
$25
- Description
A must for someone who’s anxious to say goodbye to 2023!
Furnizone Funny Candle
$20
- Description
This one is for your ride-or-die. Your person!
The Candle Daddy Fart Scented Candle
$20
- Description
The best part of this candle is everyone is going to need to smell it to believe it!
BBTO Two-Piece Hand Candles
$16
- Description
Anger? Peace? Why not a little bit of both?
Fairy's Gift Novelty Candle
$23
- Description
A must-buy for your cheekiest friend or family member!
6sisc Pooping Balloon Dog Candle
$16
- Description
This two-piece set is oddly elegant for how silly it is!
Friectavy Back & Body Hurts Candle
$20
- Description
This candle will have your giftee doing a double-take!