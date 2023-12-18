Your account
11 Last-Minute Holiday Hosting Gifts That Will Arrive Before Christmas

hosting gifts
‘Tis the season for holiday parties! If you want to be the best guest, don’t show up empty-handed! Even though Christmas is just one week away, there’s still enough time to shop for last-minute hosting gifts.

Below are our top picks that will arrive in time for your festive function. Spread all the holiday cheer with these home essentials!

Miicol Monogram Oak Wood Cheese Board With Spreader, K-Initial (K)
Miicol

Monogram Cheese Board

$23
  • Description
Personalize your present with this monogram cheese board! This kitchen tool is a luxe lifestyle staple.
Homesick Santa’s Workshop Christmas Scented Candle - 26 oz Sandalwood & Fresh Snow Scented Holiday Candle, Soy Wax Blend Christmas Decor Gifts for Men & Women, Family, Friends
Homesick
You save: 25%

Homesick Santa's Workshop Christmas Candle

$49$65
  • Description
Turn your home into the North Pole with this Santa’s Workshop candle from Homesick. Featuring notes of sandalwood, peppermint, cinnamon and snow, this Christmas candle will earn you a spot on the nice list.
12 Pieces Gold Silverware Set,Forks and Spoons Silverware Set,Christmas Coffee Spoon,Children's Holiday Party Supply,Christmas Gifts for Kids
JOVNO

Holiday Silverware Set

$14
  • Description
How cute is this Christmas silverware set? Complete with gold forks and spoons, this small cutlery will be a holiday hosting hit!
Folkulture Christmas Kitchen Towels Set of 3 for Kitchen Decorations, 26x20 Boho Red Dish Towels, Christmas Tea Towels Green, Cotton Decorative Hand Towel, Farmhouse Dishcloths Gifts for Women, Xmas
Folkulture

Christmas Dish Towels (Set of 3)

$14
  • Description
According to shoppers, these vintage-inspired Christmas dish towels look even better in person. This set is seasonal decor that will be used year after year!
Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Citrus Variety Pack by Blake Lively (12 pack), Sparkling Grapefruit, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Meyer Lemon Club Soda | Real Juice, Natural Flavors, Only Clean Ingredients
Betty Buzz

Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda Variety Pack

$40
  • Description
We’re obsessed with Betty Buzz sparkling soda, founded by Blake Lively. Unlike other carbonated beverages, these drinks don’t lose their fizz after opening. Perfect on its own or as a mixer with a cocktail!
OBALY Bartender Kit 11-Piece Cocktail Shaker-Muddler for Cocktails 25oz Boston Shaker-Bar Accessories with Stylish Bamboo Stand Mix Drink Shaker kit Perfect Martini kit with Cocktail Recipes Booklet
OBALY

11-Piece Cocktail Kit

$35
  • Description
Francesca Farago recently recommended this cocktail kit to Us, saying, ‘If you have a cocktail enthusiast in your life, a bartender kit is like the ultimate Christmas gift! It’s got all the cool stuff — shakers, muddlers, and strainers — so they can whip up awesome drinks at home.’
Homeries Marble Wine Chiller Bucket - Wine & Champagne Cooler for Parties, Dinner – Keep Wine & Beverages Cold – Holds Any 750ml Bottle - Ideal Gift for Wine Enthusiasts
Homeries
You save: 10%

Marble Wine Chiller Bucket

$45$50
  • Description
This marble wine chiller feels fancy! Keep your drinks cool in this beautiful bucket.
Tell Me More: A Conversation Starter Game of Questions to Deepen Connection
Compendium

Tell Me More Conversation Starter Game

$12
  • Description
Break the ice with this conversation starter game! Fun for a game night, dinner party or any group event.
Set of 2 Acacia Wooden Trays Serving Platters Octagon Square Serving Tray Bread Charcuterie Board for Fruit Salad Cheese Platter Vegetable Food Dish Charger Plates Charcuterie Boards
Renawe
You save: 14%

Wooden Serving Trays

$25$29
  • Description
These wooden serving trays are rustic-chic! An excellent gift for a friend who loves to entertain.
Artena 6oz Turquoise Solid Ceramic Chips and Dip Serving Platter with Acacia Wooden Tray, 4.5inch Glazing Small Serving Bowls/Dipping Dishes for Condiments,Side Dishes, Dipping, Pre, Dessert, Salsa
Artena

Ceramic Chips and Dip Platters

$30
  • Description
Handcrafted with a sheen glaze, these ceramic chips and dip platters look elegant and expensive.
LE TAUCI Ramekins 4 oz, Ramekin Oven Safe, Ramiken for Creme Brulee, Lava Cakes, Pudding, Custard Cups, Souffle, Pot Pie, Small Sauce Bowl,Ceramic Baking Dishes- 3.8 inch, Set of 4, Arctic White
LE TAUCI

Set of 4 Oven-Safe Remekins

$23
  • Description
Not sure the interior style of your host’s space? These embossed ramekins will go with any type of decor!
