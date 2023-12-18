Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season for holiday parties! If you want to be the best guest, don’t show up empty-handed! Even though Christmas is just one week away, there’s still enough time to shop for last-minute hosting gifts.

Below are our top picks that will arrive in time for your festive function. Spread all the holiday cheer with these home essentials!

Monogram Cheese Board Price: $23 Description Personalize your present with this monogram cheese board! This kitchen tool is a luxe lifestyle staple. See It!

You save: 25% Homesick Santa's Workshop Christmas Candle Was: $49 $65 Description Turn your home into the North Pole with this Santa’s Workshop candle from Homesick. Featuring notes of sandalwood, peppermint, cinnamon and snow, this Christmas candle will earn you a spot on the nice list. See It!

Holiday Silverware Set Price: $14 Description How cute is this Christmas silverware set? Complete with gold forks and spoons, this small cutlery will be a holiday hosting hit! See It!

Christmas Dish Towels (Set of 3) Price: $14 Description According to shoppers, these vintage-inspired Christmas dish towels look even better in person. This set is seasonal decor that will be used year after year! See It!

Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda Variety Pack Price: $40 Description We’re obsessed with Betty Buzz sparkling soda, founded by Blake Lively. Unlike other carbonated beverages, these drinks don’t lose their fizz after opening. Perfect on its own or as a mixer with a cocktail! See It!

11-Piece Cocktail Kit Price: $35 Description Francesca Farago recently recommended this cocktail kit to Us, saying, ‘If you have a cocktail enthusiast in your life, a bartender kit is like the ultimate Christmas gift! It’s got all the cool stuff — shakers, muddlers, and strainers — so they can whip up awesome drinks at home.’ See It!

Tell Me More Conversation Starter Game Price: $12 Description Break the ice with this conversation starter game! Fun for a game night, dinner party or any group event. See It!

You save: 14% Wooden Serving Trays Was: $25 $29 Description These wooden serving trays are rustic-chic! An excellent gift for a friend who loves to entertain. See It!

Ceramic Chips and Dip Platters Price: $30 Description Handcrafted with a sheen glaze, these ceramic chips and dip platters look elegant and expensive. See It!

Set of 4 Oven-Safe Remekins Price: $23 Description Not sure the interior style of your host’s space? These embossed ramekins will go with any type of decor! See It!

