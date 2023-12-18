Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
‘Tis the season for holiday parties! If you want to be the best guest, don’t show up empty-handed! Even though Christmas is just one week away, there’s still enough time to shop for last-minute hosting gifts.
Below are our top picks that will arrive in time for your festive function. Spread all the holiday cheer with these home essentials!
Monogram Cheese Board
$23
- Description
Personalize your present with this monogram cheese board! This kitchen tool is a luxe lifestyle staple.
You save: 25%
Homesick Santa's Workshop Christmas Candle
$49
$65
- Description
Turn your home into the North Pole with this Santa’s Workshop candle from Homesick. Featuring notes of sandalwood, peppermint, cinnamon and snow, this Christmas candle will earn you a spot on the nice list.
Holiday Silverware Set
$14
- Description
How cute is this Christmas silverware set? Complete with gold forks and spoons, this small cutlery will be a holiday hosting hit!
Christmas Dish Towels (Set of 3)
$14
- Description
According to shoppers, these vintage-inspired Christmas dish towels look even better in person. This set is seasonal decor that will be used year after year!
Betty Buzz Sparkling Soda Variety Pack
$40
- Description
We’re obsessed with Betty Buzz sparkling soda, founded by Blake Lively. Unlike other carbonated beverages, these drinks don’t lose their fizz after opening. Perfect on its own or as a mixer with a cocktail!
11-Piece Cocktail Kit
$35
- Description
Francesca Farago recently recommended this cocktail kit to Us, saying, ‘If you have a cocktail enthusiast in your life, a bartender kit is like the ultimate Christmas gift! It’s got all the cool stuff — shakers, muddlers, and strainers — so they can whip up awesome drinks at home.’
You save: 10%
Marble Wine Chiller Bucket
$45
$50
- Description
This marble wine chiller feels fancy! Keep your drinks cool in this beautiful bucket.
Tell Me More Conversation Starter Game
$12
- Description
Break the ice with this conversation starter game! Fun for a game night, dinner party or any group event.
You save: 14%
Wooden Serving Trays
$25
$29
- Description
These wooden serving trays are rustic-chic! An excellent gift for a friend who loves to entertain.
Ceramic Chips and Dip Platters
$30
- Description
Handcrafted with a sheen glaze, these ceramic chips and dip platters look elegant and expensive.
Set of 4 Oven-Safe Remekins
$23
- Description
Not sure the interior style of your host’s space? These embossed ramekins will go with any type of decor!