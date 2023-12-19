Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What do you get when you take a bestselling product and add a nice sale price to it? Your next favorite purchase! Of course, as we’re shopping primarily for winter fashion right now, so we’ve been searching specifically for sweaters.

One of the most popular trends this year has been the coquette aesthetic. This romantic trend focuses on all things traditionally femme. Bows, hearts, lace — and most definitely pearls. While the trend leans heavily on the color pink, we’re actually loving how this Abercrombie cardigan offers a subtle nod to the aesthetic while offering different color options!

Get the Crew Pearl Button Cardigan (originally $70) for just $49 at Abercrombie & Fitch! Order with two-day shipping to get by December 25!

Related: It's Time! You Can't Miss With These Last-Minute Gifts — Starting at $20 With only days left to go, last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing. The rush can be exciting — but it’s undoubtedly stressful! Shopping in real life may seem quicker, but the crowded stores and empty shelves may end up wasting your time. It’s best to stick with fast-shipping gifts online! The gifts we chose […]

This cardigan is a bestseller that we were lucky enough to spot in the brand’s limited-time 30%-off sale. A few sizes have sold out throughout the colorways, but we’re thrilled to see many still in stock — especially in the wintry powder blue version. It also comes in grey, black and two shades of brown!

This sweater is made of a soft acrylic/nylon mix, making it non-itchy and vegan-friendly. It has a ribbed knit, featuring tighter ribbing at the crew neckline, cuffs and hem. That said, the buttons are obviously our favorite part!

This cardigan has novelty pearl buttons making their way up the front. They’re pretty, they’re dainty and they’re functional! Yes, you can wear this piece open or closed. It has a slim fit, but shoppers say it’s true to size, so simply size up if you want a little extra room.

This machine-washable knit will earn you so many compliments this winter and beyond. We’d love to see it buttoned up over a fitted turtleneck with a miniskirt and booties. We could also see it contrasting a black band tee and ripped jeans with chunky sneakers. The versatility is amazing. Don’t let this sale pass you by!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us