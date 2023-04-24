13 Perfect Pieces to Help You Capture the Coquette Aesthetic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a new trend making its way around the fashion world! As boho-chic led to cottagecore, cottagecore has now led us to the coquette aesthetic. It shares a few elements, but it’s daintier, more romantic and includes a whole lot of pink. We’re obsessed!

Nailing the viral coquette aesthetic means a concentration on all things traditionally femme, frilly and fabulous. Look for bows, ruffles, lace, heart patterns, pom poms, ribbons, delicate knits and soft pastels with a heavy concentration on pale, blushing pinks. It’s a fun, flirtacious trend we’re absolutely loving right now. Shop 13 of our favorite pieces below to officially become a modern coquette!

Byinns Smocked Sundress

Wear the puff sleeves on or off the shoulder!

Available at: Amazon

1.STATE Pintuck V-Neck Camisole

A modern, elevated take on a lace-trim cami!

Available at: Nordstrom

Aileam 10-Pc Velvet Bow Hair Tie

Every outfit is better with a bow on top!

Available at: Amazon

English Factory Heart Cardigan Sweater

The more hearts, the better!

Available at: Anthropologie

Happy Sailed Deep V Ruffle Mini Dress

Even Princess Peach would be envious of this dress!

Available at: Amazon

Flairs New York Faux-Fur Pom Pom Tassel Earrings

Jewelry can make a huge difference in your look, as evidenced by these adorable pom pom earrings!

Available at: Amazon

Skims Soft Lounge Lace Slip Dress

The rose print already captured our hearts, but the 3D detail on the neckline completely sold Us!

Available at: Skims

8 Other Reasons Pearl Hair Clip Set

You can’t go wrong with pearls! Get three claw clips in this set!

Available at: Revolve

Safrisior Heart Checker Print Sweater Vest

Wear it alone or try layering it over a mesh or lace top!

Available at: Amazon

By Anthropologie Cropped Eyelet Tank

This cropped peplum eyelet cami is seriously angelic!

Available at: Anthropologie

Acowan Lace Ruffle Anklet Socks

Such a simple way to ease into the aesthetic — or to completely perfect it!

Available at: Amazon

Vero Moda Bree Lil Check Tweed Mini Skirt

This mini skirt is truly full of retro, feminine charm!

Available at: Nordstrom

Floerns Tie-Front Cardigan Crop Top

This short-sleeve, tie-front cardigan is the ultimate layer for a coquette girl!

Available at: Amazon

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!