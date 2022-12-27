Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is Here! Take an Extra 25% Off Select Clearance Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just when you thought you opened all your holiday presents, we still have one surprise waiting for you. This week only, Nordstrom is offering up major savings on a wide selection of styles with the Half-Yearly Sale! Save up to 60% off, plus an extra 25% off selected clearance. We’re talking beauty, fashion, home and more!

If you received a Christmas check or Hanukkah gelt this year, now is the perfect opportunity to cash in on a prize from Nordstrom. You can also return any gifts from the retailer in exchange for something else! Items are going fast, so make sure you shop soon before your favorites sell out. Below are our 21 top picks, divided up by category. New year, new wardrobe!

Our Absolute Favorite: Gone with the wind no longer! This high-pile fleece coat provides protection against blustery weather. Complete with a drawstring hood and zippered pockets, this cozy coat will keep you warm all winter. “Absolutely love this jacket!” one shopper gushed. “I get so many compliments on it. This coat really keeps me warm during the cold windy days. It’s flattering as well!”

Check out all women’s coat deals at Nordstrom!

20 Best Sale Categories in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

1. Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Cashmere for only $60? Sign Us up! This luxuriously soft V-neck sweater comes in 11 different colors.

Check out all women’s sweater deals at Nordstrom!

2. Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re officially obsessed with these stretchy flare jeans by Mother! And it turns out we’re not the only fans. “My new favorite jeans! I wear them daily,” one reviewer revealed. “I LOVE these jeans so much. They are super soft, very comfortable, and so flattering. The high waist is perfect too.”

Check out all women’s denim deals at Nordstrom!

3. Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: A timeless treasure, these dazzling drop earrings from Kendra Scott are literal gems. “The Elle earrings are so gorgeous, they make a statement by themselves,” one shopper said. “The stones are beautiful, they’re very lightweight not heavy at all.”

Check out all women’s jewelry deals at Nordstrom!

4. Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: I own this limited-edition holiday eyeshadow palette from Too Faced, and it’s magical for any makeup look! Whether you’re in the mood for a sultry smoky eye or sparkly shine, this neutral set is exactly what you need. And the mini size is ideal for travel!

Check out all women’s makeup deals at Nordstrom!

5. Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Totes adorbs! This fan-favorite expandable tote from Longchamp is an everyday essential for school, work or travel.

Check out all women’s handbag deals at Nordstrom!

6. Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: Take a walk on the wild side in these leopard print Ugg slippers! Cute and cozy, these shearling slippers will keep your toes toasty in style. Right now, all sizes are still in stock!

Check out all women’s slipper deals at Nordstrom!

7. Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: This limited-edition gift set from First Aid Beauty includes a cleanser, exfoliating pads, moisturizer, brightening serum and collagen cream. “Loving this set,” one customer declared. “It’s a one stop shop for your skincare routine. Products are gentle on the skin, very mellow scent and easy to apply. Would recommend. Makes a great gift.”

Check out all women’s skincare deals at Nordstrom!

8. Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: Brave any storm (rain or snow) in this water-resistant puffer jacket! Featuring a tall sand collar with a quilted hood, deep pockets and recycled fill, this sustainable coat is lightweight yet warm.

Check out all women’s jacket deals at Nordstrom!

9. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Need an outfit for New Year’s Eve? This sequin slip dress from Free People is perfect for a holiday party!

Check out all women’s dresses deals at Nordstrom!

10. Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Give the cold shoulder on a cold night in this off-the-shoulder thermal top from Free People. Dreamy for a winter date night!

Check out all women’s tops deals at Nordstrom!

11. Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Run like the wind in these Air Zoom Pegasus sneakers from Nike! These comfy running shoes will put a spring in your step.

Check out all women’s sneakers deals at Nordstrom!

12. Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: This soft Ugg robe was made for snuggling! According to one review, “Keeps you warm but it is lightweight. The material is expansive and you can wrap it around you tightly and feel the warm hug of the robe.”

Check out all women’s robe deals at Nordstrom!

13. Candles

Our Absolute Favorite: ‘Tis the season to light a holiday scented candle! This limited-edition Nest candle contains notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber.

Check out all candle deals at Nordstrom!

14. Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweet dreams on sale! This soft PJ set features menswear-inspired details that are quite frankly cute enough to wear outside the house.

Check out all women’s pajamas deals at Nordstrom!

15. Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted compression leggings from Zella offer stretchy support for a sweat sesh. And they even come with pockets to hold your phone, keys or cards!

Check out all women’s leggings deals at Nordstrom!

16. Sunglasses

Our Absolute Favorite: Versace sunglasses for over 50% off? Say less. These cat-eye sunnies are oh-so-chic.

Check out all women’s sunglasses deals at Nordstrom!

17. Blankets

Our Absolute Favorite: This chenille throw blanket feels as soft as your favorite sweater! Curl up in front of the fire with a book and cup of cocoa.

Check out all women’s blankets deals at Nordstrom!

18. Kitchen Appliances

Our Absolute Favorite: Crafted from tinted ceramic and steel, this set of three professional-grade frying pans will take your cooking to the next level. These nonstick pans are durable, dishwasher-safe and damage-resistant.

Check out all kitchen appliances deals at Nordstrom!

19. Underwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Hanky Panky panties are the gold standard of underwear. And this colorful gift set comes with five different thongs for 50% off the original price.

Check out all women’s underwear deals at Nordstrom!

20. Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: These boots are made for strutting! These pointed-toe boots from Marc Fisher LTD pair perfectly with any type of denim or dress.

Check out all women’s boot deals at Nordstrom!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!