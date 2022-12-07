7 of the Best Cashmere and Cashmere-Blend Clothing Finds Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s cashmere weather — conceptually, at least. The thing about cashmere is that while it’s as warm as a hug and as soft as heaven, it usually comes with a fairly steep price tag. Do we want to wear cashmere every day? Of course. Can we afford to have that much cashmere in our closet? Probably not.

But we still deserve at least a few cashmere sweaters and more to really comfort us on the coldest winter days and have us feeling chic for special occasions. That’s why we found seven awesome cashmere and cashmere-blend finds under $100 available online now. Grab one for yourself — or maybe as a holiday gift for someone else!

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Deal alert! This versatile, timeless sweater is now nearly $50 off. It’s made of 100% cashmere and comes in so many great colors, you might even want to pick up a few — if they don’t sell out first!

Was $129 On Sale: $80 You Save 38% See it!

Get the Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater (originally $129) for just $80 at Nordstrom!

Eurkea V-Neck 100% Cashmere Sweater

The Lemon Yellow version of this pullover sweater is under $100, ready to add some brightness and warmth to your winter wardrobe!

$99.79 See it!

Get the Eurkea V-Neck 100% Cashmere Sweater for just $99.79 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Drop Corrine Loose Long-Sleeve Pullover Crew Neck Sweater

For an inexpensive yet high-quality find, check out this sweater from The Drop. It’s made with a blend of materials, featuring a kiss of cashmere for softness and unbeatable beauty!

Was $40 On Sale: $20 You Save 50% See it!

Get The Drop Corrine Loose Long-Sleeve Pullover Crew Neck Sweater (originally $40) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Splendid Wool-Blend Bustier Tank

The bustier trend is wildly popular right now thanks to pieces like this tank. This is amazing for layering under cardigans, blazers or shackets in the winter. Made with 90% wool and 10% cashmere!

$98.00 See it!

Get the Splendid Wool-Blend Bustier Tank for just $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

Lucky Brand Cloud Soft Hooded Sweater

A hooded sweater with cashmere? Say no more! We’re 100% sold on this slouchy hoodie — especially with it being under $100!

$80.00 See it!

Get the Lucky Brand Cloud Soft Hooded Sweater for just $80 at Nordstrom!

Everlane The Cashmere Vest

Everlane is having a huge sitewide sale right now, so you know we have our eyes on multiple cashmere items. This sweater vest is sustainable too, made with 94% recycled cashmere and 6% recycled wool!

Was $110 On Sale: $83 You Save 25% See it!

Get the Everlane Cashmere Vest (originally $110) for just $83 at Everlane!

Lona Scott 100% Cashmere Scarf

Looking for a gift? This cashmere scarf is a crowd-pleaser, for sure — but it still feels special! It’s 100% cashmere, after all. It comes in over 20 solid colors and plaids!

$65.00 See it!

Get the Lona Scott 100% Cashmere Scarf for just $65 at Amazon!

