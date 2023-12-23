Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When searching for hair products, there are many to choose from, but not many will keep the natural oils in your hair while providing a heavenly experience in the shower. You want a top-notch, spa-like routine that gives you the bounce you need to take on the day. This month, I felt the need for a refreshing change in my hair routine – because, let’s face it, a good shake-up is essential now and then. During a visit to Nordstrom, a helpful associate guided me straight to the Malin + Goetz section, a brand already close to my heart for its exquisite perfumes and candles. I was ecstatic to see my love for this brand could continue in the shower.

Related: 21 Quiet Luxury Pieces on Sale at Nordstrom These minimalist pieces we've found on sale Nordstrom are timeless and totally exude quiet luxury — details here

The peppermint shampoo is very “’tis the season,” with an invigorating smell to start or end the day. It gently cleans impurities and sweaty smells out of my hair and doesn’t strip my natural oils. Another customer agreed, saying, “It feels so refreshing to use, and lovely on the hair. Feels very nourishing and smells amazing, providing a proper cleanse on the hair without stripping or it feeling too chemically.”

Shop all Malin + Goetz at Nordstrom here!

I then apply a weightless hair conditioner smelling of cilantro that hydrates each strand as well as my scalp. You can also use it as a leave-in treatment or styling aid to tame frizzy, flyaway hair (which actually works wonders). “This conditioner gives a nice smooth and sheen texture,” noted a happy shopper.

However, if your hair is thirsty for moisture (think bleached blonde hair), try the intensive hair conditioner to replenish and hydrate. If you have sensitive skin, these products are extremely gentle. One raving reviewer exclaimed, “I have been searching for hair products that are safe for acne-prone skin, as well as actual high quality for my hair. This product is incredible – not only does it keep my hair smooth and not greasy, but it doesn’t break me out at all on my face, neck, or back. Amazing stuff and would 12/10 recommend!”

If you want to take your wellness routine to the next level, consider purchasing this Scent the Mood 4-Piece Votive Gift Set for yourself — currently marked down to $57, valued at $104. It includes four scents: dark rum, leather, bergamot and otto (a floral spicy aroma). And you don’t have to stop there. Explore the entire collection of facial products, lotions and deodorant. The brand even has a Retinol Correcting Serum to brighten your face safely and luxuriously.

Malin + Goetz was started in New York and designed to be a unisex brand focused on simplicity, catering to all and committing to cruelty-free practices. Plus, all of its products are free from any harsh chemicals, such as sulfates, phthalates, parabens and so on. You really can’t go wrong with any of these products, so why wait? Shop to it!

Looking for something else? Shop more haircare at Nordstrom here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us