20 Fashionable Finds in Nordstrom’s Secret Sale — Up to 60% Off

Ready to amp up your closet and stay within budget? Nordstrom is having a serious sale right now on every essential item you need to look chic year-round. The sale section may be daunting to sort through, but luckily for you, Shop With Us perused and nailed down the absolute best items. From dresses and tops, to pants and accessories, you’re going to want to see this secret sale — up to 60% off!

17 Affordable Nordstrom Finds in Their Secret Sale

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: This Reformation long-sleeve crop top is finished with a sleek square neck! It’s seriously stylish and can be be tucked into high-waisted pants. Originally priced at $148, it’s on sale for $59!

We Also Love: Who doesn’t need a top that can be worn as a cardigan or sweater? This PacSun cardigan is fitted and has an adorable crewneck. Originally $43, it’s on sale now for $26!

We Can’t Forget: So cozy! This Vince Oversized Turtleneck is sure to keep you warm while staying fashionable. It’s made from cashmere and wool, and can be dressed up or down. Once $495, now on sale for $347!

Bonus: Fashionable and floral! This Club Monaco sweater is wool infused and can be worn with just about anything! From winter coats and leather jackets, to skirts and jeans, the top is oh-so-fab. Originally $90, now $54!

Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Oh, how we love faded jeans! The Pistola Dana ripped jeans have a slight flare and rips at the knees, making them fashionable all year long. Originally priced at $138, on sale now for $55!

We Also Love: The Paige Mayslie coated pants will have you exuding couture energy while still rocking denim! Once $259, on sale now for $150!

We Can’t Forget: Channel your inner ’70s queen with the Veronica Beard Sheridan bell bottoms! The flattering trend is here to stay, and we can’t get enough. Originally priced at $328, on sale now for $197!

Bonus: Looking good! The Madewell Superwide jeans are the latest fad we can’t get enough of. Originally priced at $98, on sale now for $39!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get any cuter than this! The River Island Pinny belted mini dress is ultra-stylish and even lined with sequins. Originally priced at $104, it’s on sale now for $42!

We Also Love: This Steve Madden shirt dress is made from satin and has a tie at the waist for a stunning detail. What more could you ask for? Once $79, now just $50!

We Can’t Forget: Sleek and stylish! This form-fitting long-sleeve dress will never go out of style. The Dress the Population Sonia dress is midi-length, so add it to your winter wardrobe while it’s in stock! Originally priced at $148, it’s on sale now for $118!

Bonus: We just love a wrap dress! The Kiera floral long-sleeve wrap frock isn’t just trendy, but it offers puffy long sleeves to elevate your ensemble even more. Originally priced at $159, it’s on sale now for $127!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to Chelsea boots, this Sam Edelman waterproof pair will never go out of style! The classy black leather look and rubber sole are sure to steal your heart. Originally priced at $159, on sale now for $127!

We Also Love: Feel like you’re strutting down a runway in the Sam Edelman pointed toe pumps! The vibrant heels will have you feeling like a model all day long. Originally priced at $170, on sale now for $70!

We Can’t Forget: Elevate your outfit — and height — with these shoes! These fashionable Dolce Vita Spade booties are sure to collect compliments. Originally priced at $140, on sale now for $70!

Bonus: Cute and chic! The Solow Stud western boots are the perfect pair of shoes to dress up or down. From mini dresses to jeans, the booties look chic with any ‘fit! Once $200, now just $100!

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: Stay warm and chic this winter season with this Campbell merino wool beanie! It’s purple, textured and has a swoon-worthy faux-fur pom-pom. Originally priced at $135, it’s on sale now for $34!

We Also Love: Add a pop of color to your makeup with the Pumpkin Spice Second Slice eyeshadow palette! It comes with 18 different shimmer and matte shades. Originally priced at $54, it’s on sale now for $27!

We Can’t Forget: Need a new pair of designer sunglasses? Look no further, because these Tom Ford cat eye shades are on sale now! Once priced at $395, they’re available for just $237 — wow!

Bonus: Gold and glamorous! These dainty Kris Nations earrings have a clear quartz stud teamed with a chain hoop with 18k gold plating so they won’t fade. Originally priced at $50, these trendy picks are on sale for $30!

