Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s sale season! As retailers make way for spring and summer styles, their loss is our gain. As a shopping writer, it’s my literal job to keep an eye out for these sales in order to make sure you don’t miss a single steal. This week, I noticed Nordstrom just discounted thousands of new items — so I rounded up my top picks to streamline your purchasing experience.
In my search, I couldn’t help but notice that major brands such as Sam Edelman, Free People and Nike dropped prices on some must-have winter items. The unfortunate fact is that winter will be sticking around for a while, so all of these pieces are excellent to shop now. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds from the sale!
1. Very Versatile: These Steve Madden boots will pair with just about any ‘fit in your closet and can protect your feet from all winter weather — was $100, now $80!
2. Trusty Trousers: Everyone needs a solid pair of trousers in their closet for work and formal events. Make these Open Edit Wide Leg Trousers your new go-to and pair with the matching blazer — was $59, now $44!
3. Casual Kicks: Great for pairing with sweatpants or a pair of jeans, these sleek Nike Gamma Force Sneakers are on rare sale in select hues — was $95, now $72!
4. Beautiful Bouclé: With its fluffy bouclé texture and boxy, oversized fit, you’ll want to reach for this sweater daily — was $58, now $35!
5. Yes, Please: Stock up on this outfit essential with this Skims strapless bodysuit that’s on sale in so many staple shades like black, brown and khaki — was $58, now $36!
6. Solid Sweater: Thanks to the super sale, you can now score this Free People mock neck sweater for 50% off – was $138, now $69!
7. Fluffy Fleece: Be your coziest self in this plush fleece teddy coat from Levi’s — was $200, now $130!
8. Cute and Cropped: Shop these chic cropped light wash jeans from Topshop for a major discount — was $74, now $30!
9. Cozy Cardigan: If your closet’s been calling for a new cardigan, this cozy oversized option from Topshop is the perfect pick — was $59, now $35!
10. Luxe Lipsticks: This selection of mini lipsticks allows you to test some of Tom Ford’s best lip colors for a discount — was $105, now $90!
11. Light and Airy: Invest in your workout wear with Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 running shoes — now at a lower price — was $130, now $100!
12. Outfit Staple: This simple knit long-sleeve top is the ideal winter closet essential, as it will go with everything from baggy jeans to work trousers — was $45, now $31!
13. Simple & Chic: Made with a square toe and flare heel, this stylish bootie will give any look an upgrade — was $90, now $36!
14. Easy Outfit: Choose this turtleneck sweater dress when you want to look elegant without putting in too much effort — was $82, now $49!
15. Built to Last: A utilitarian take on the classic Chelsea boot, these Sam Edelman boots have a thick lug sole, made to withstand even the worst winter weather — was $270, now $100!
16. Perfect PJs: Say hello to your new favorite pair of pajamas thanks to this soft, brushed hacci knit pair, now 20% off — was $49, now $39!
17. Best Deal: Save over 50% on this warm winter puffer jacket that’s also water-resistant and includes a hood — was $180, now $88!