Let’s be honest: Reorganizing your closet and finding the holes in your wardrobe is easier said than done — seriously! With the way fashion evolves at rapid speed and what’s trending now may not be in three months, it’s so easy to get lost in fashion static. That’s why it’s crucial to invest in closet staples that fit well and align with your tastes no matter what the runways state. The Amazon winter sale offers savings and deals on versatile pieces you’re sure to love!
If you’re looking for cozy sweaters, stretchy leggings or other closet essentials, the Amazon winter sale has something for everyone. We rounded up 15 deals to shop during the Amazon winter sale — read on to see our picks!
Tops
This square neck bodysuit pairs well with skirts, jeans and trousers – was $40, now just $22!
- SHAPERX Bodysuit – was $48, now just $34!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater — just $24!
- GAP Women’s Ribbed V-Neck Sweater — was $60, now just $42!
- LILLUSORY Women’s Oversized Turtleneck Sweater — was $60, now just $47!
Bottoms
This pair of stretch pull-on jeggings are versatile and colorful — just $26!
- Sunzel Womens Flare Leggings with Tummy Control Crossover Waist — was $29, now just $22!
- Amazon Aware Women’s Ponte Knit Slim Pant — was $43, now just $23!
- AJISAI Women’s Joggers — was $42, now just $32!
- Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings — was $20, now just $10!
Shoes
Get this warm and functional pair of Columbia snow boots while they’re 20% off — was $60, now just $48!
- Dearfoams Women’s Beth Furry Foldover Boot Slipper — was$46, now just $32!
- Sorel Women’s Nakiska Bootie Slippers — was $105, now just $79!
- Crocs Women’s Kadee Ii Flip Flop Sandal – just $23!
- Charles Albert Women’s Cowboy Boot — was $65, now just $40!