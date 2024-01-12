Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

At its core, winter fashion is a broad category of clothing which basically means “warm and cozy.” Whether it’s insulated leggings, billowing puffer jackets or snuggly boots, the objective during the winter months is to stay covered! Pullover fleece jackets are a must during cold weather. This is honestly one of my favorite jacket styles because of its versatility. These pieces can keep you warm without baking you alive, and this style goes well with many items already in your closet. With that in mind, we found a quarter-zip pullover jacket that’s ideal for all your winter festivities — and it’s only $9 at Amazon for a limited time!

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket will keep you toasty all winter long. This jacket includes a 100% polyester double-sided knit fabric for a comfortable and breathable option. Plus, it has a fashionable quarter-zip and comes with a stand collar!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this piece, throw on your favorite leggings and sneakers to showcase your sporty side. If the day calls for it, rock it with Ugg boots, a puffer jacket and jeans for a relaxed and warm look. It’s the perfect piece to reach for in a pinch.

Furthermore, this pullover jacket comes in 32 colors and has an XS to 6X size range. In terms of convenience, it boasts handy zip pockets for storage.

Amazon Essentials has quickly become a trusted brand for staple styles, and one ecstatic reviewer chimed in about their experience with the label, confessing “I’m increasingly loving Amazon branded clothes. I’ve been looking for a mid-weight fleece top, and I’ve been picky about what I wanted in a top. I’ve looked at tons of them, and I finally went with this one. I’m really happy I did. It’s soft and fleecy on both sides, which is really nice. The length is great, and it hits just above the hip, which gives enough coverage but isn’t too long. The sleeves are long too, which is perfect for me. This is definitely a great buy. I will be getting a lot of use from this over the next few months and may even come back for a few more colors.”

Another satisfied Amazon reviewer added, “These tops are amazing! They would be amazing at double the price! Very high-quality; The finish works at the wrist and bottom hem, and let’s not forget about zippered pockets! It is actually one big pocket that goes across the front like you would see on a sweatshirt, but the openings are on each side with a hidden zipper. And the softness… so soft! I am 5‘4“ tall, 40-inch bust, 145 pounds, and I have a short waist. I ordered the large, and it is perfect.The weight of the fleece is also perfect. It’s not super thick, so you sweat in it indoors, and not too thin, so you are cold. Just right! Do not hesitate on this one!”

Still not convinced? One more Amazon reviewer noted, “You can’t beat this for the price! I was happily surprised at the quality. This top is soft and warm. It looks good too. I ordered two sizes up because I like my winter tops roomy for layering. After I received my original order of three, I ordered two more in different colors!!! I am extremely satisfied with Amazon’s clothing. I plan to order more in the future.”

If you want a versatile and comfy fleece pullover, this one from Amazon may be the best buy for you!

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket for $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 11, 2024, but may be subject to change.

