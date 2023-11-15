15 Popular Pullovers You Can’t Live Without This Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Nothing competes with the power of a pullover sweatshirt. It’s the seasonal staple which pulls your wardrobe together with style and ease during the colder months — the perfect lift to your wardrobe that you can wear just about anywhere. Celebrities have been known to show off their sweatshirts — from Princess Diana wearing her classic Harvard sweatshirt with biker shorts, to Kendall Jenner donning a cozy knit pullover as she strutted through the L.A. airport a few years back.
We’ve found everything from sequined embellished pullovers to fleece-lined hoodies that feel like a second skin and help you upgrade your aesthetic. Toss these tops over your shoulders for school-girl prep, or place them under a blazer for the ultimate guide to quiet-luxury layering. Discover our top 15 edits to make you chic, snug and sophisticated below!
1. Personalized: Customize this pullover with your name, saying or favorite squad *cough, Swifties.* Truly, this sweatshirt says it all.
2. Elegant: Choose this fuzzy funnel-neck sweater, available in camel, port and porcelain for an Audrey Hepburn look, pulled over slim-fitting pants.
3. Cozy: This half-zip top allows room for your neck to breathe, which keeps you cozy with a fleece lining and several colors and patterns to choose from.
4. Audacious: Get a cheeky traveling sweatshirt that reads “Airplane Mode” for a sense of humor while getting from A to B.
5. Heartfelt: Show your love with a crew sweatshirt that displays a single heart embroidered on the left-hand side.
6. Comfy: If you can only choose one, this cotton-blend fleece hoodie might be it — soft, roomy and stealthy front pockets for sliding your hands in for warmth.
7. Festive: Play up the holidays in this sequin embellished knit sweater for merriment and joy.
8. Soft: This hoodie from Vuori is an everyday essential and wears like a second skin.
9. Classic: Try a French terry sweatshirt with jeans or wide-leg pants as a quintessential staple.
10. Beloved: Show your family who they love most with this Favorite Daughter sweatshirt around the house.
11. On Point: Loved the film and want to lean into fashionable feminism? Try this light pink Barbie pullover.
12. Cool: Declare your love for NYC with this New York hoodie, perfect for layering under an oversized blazer paired with jeans.
13. Celebratory: Get in the spirit for the Macy’s Day Parade, ice skating and more with this cozy fleece-patterned holiday sweatshirt.
14. Cropped: Love a good crop top? This cut-off hoodie shows some serious attitude.
15. Chic: Le vibe is trés trendy and striped in this adorable sailor hoodie from La Ligne, our all-around top pick.
