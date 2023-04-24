Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just like a solar eclipse or a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen sighting, the rarest of shopping sales only come around once in a blue moon. And when they do, we have to take advantage of the major savings! Luckily, the stars have aligned — Nordstrom just launched the ultimate Sale-a-Palooza! For one week only, enjoy four different types of deals across the site. Seriously!

Number one: New Markdowns! Trendy finds for spring and summer. Type two: Limited-Time Sale! Act fast before these steals sell out. Up third? Designer Sale! Discounts on all your favorite luxury labels. And last but not least, Sale and Clearance Under $100! We love an affordable entry point.

We rounded up a few of our favorite finds from each category below. You don’t want to miss these dreamy deals on fashion, beauty. Plus, there’s free shipping and free returns! Head on over to Nordstrom to check out the rest of these must-have markdowns!

New Markdowns

Dolce Vita Noles City Slide Sandal

Need a new nude sandal for the summer? Designed with an embossed leather heel, these Dolce Vita shoes are an elevated basic. One customer called these strappy sandals a “summer must-have.”

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See It!

ASTR the Label Long-Sleeve Sweetheart Neck Crop Top

Pretty in pink! Add a pop of color to your spring wardrobe with this sweetheart neck crop top from ASTR the Label. Team this top with high-waisted pants for date night!

Was $65 On Sale: $50 You Save 23% See It!

Zella Live-In High-Waisted Leggings

These Zella high-waisted leggings are figure-sculpting and ultra-flattering! Constructed with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts, these leggings feel like a second skin.



Was $59 On Sale: $38 You Save 36% See It!

Limited-Time Sale

Franco Sarto Linley Sandal

Modern minimalism! Available in a variety of different colors and textures, from a bubblegum pink to a metallic gold, these square-toe block heels are a closet staple for spring and summer.

Was $120 On Sale: $66 You Save 45% See It!

La Blanca Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Give the cold shoulder on a hot day in this off-the-shoulder one-piece! Featuring a ruffled neckline and ruched shirring, this swimsuit is incredibly flattering and comfortable.

Was $130 On Sale: $91 You Save 30% See It!

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

Beauty lovers from Kim Kardashian to Alix Earle swear by the cult-favorite Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. And now it’s on sale for a limited time! Run to score this award-winning beauty product that leaves your skin with a radiant glow.

Was $45 On Sale: $38 You Save 16% See It!

Sale and Clearance Under $100

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Pucker up! This glossy lip oil delivers sheer shine and nourishing lip care. One shopper gushed, “It’s gorgeous, makes my lips look luscious, lasts long, does not crumble on my lips, and is just amazing.”

Was $40 On Sale: $34 You Save 15% See It!

Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal

One of the most popular sandals of the past few years, these braided Dolce Vita heels are comfy, stylish and trendy. Spice up your simple #OOTD or rock these shoes with an LBD!

Was $125 On Sale: $80 You Save 36% See It!

Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder

Out of all of the beauty products I’ve tried in the last year, this Laura Mercier setting powder is my MVP. The loose powder gets rid of shine and keeps my makeup perfectly in place for hours on end. I’m obsessed!

Was $43 On Sale: $37 You Save 14% See It!

Designer Sale

Versace Greek Key Flip-Flops

It wouldn’t be summer without a solid pair of flip-flops! Elevate your sandal style with these Versace flip-flops, patterned with the Medusa icon and Greek key detailing. So chic!

Was $375 On Sale: $281 You Save 25% See It!

Mansur Gavriel Leather Bucket Bag

My sister owns this iconic bucket bag, and she takes it everywhere! Made with red matte-patent lining and Italian leather, this everyday essential is the real deal for a gal on the go.

Was $595 On Sale: $396 You Save 33% See It!

Isabel Marant Leather Bucket Hat

Bucket hats continue to be in style this season! Take the look to the next level with this luxe leather version from Isabel Marant.

Was $585 On Sale: $234 You Save 60% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

