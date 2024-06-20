Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking at the Nordstrom sale section this week, I felt like I was being pranked. I had to do a double take because it almost feels like an accident that they put such great fashion finds on sale for such steep deals. But alas, it is no accident. Nordstrom truly put some of their chicest summer fashion items on sale — and you’d never believe that they’re under $100.

Though you can sometimes snag a goodie, often my frustration with Nordstrom’s fashion sale section is that many of their sale items are sold out in my size or desired color. But to my surprise and genuine delight, that didn’t happen this time around. Scrolling through their fashion sale section felt like scrolling through a Beyoncé album, it was just hit after hit after hit. This for me, meant that I was adding to cart, adding to cart and adding to cart.

I found a poplin midi sundress that’s so pretty I have no idea why it’s 50% off, but will be taking full advantage of the discount anyway. I also ran across a pair of everyday linen summer pants that I will be snagging now while they’re 25% off since I’ve been trying to find a pair just like it for weeks now. Beyond that, I found a few other deals on must-have cute dresses, summer sandals and chic tops — all of which are somehow under $100.

These 8 chic deals I rounded up below were almost too good I wanted to gatekeep them. But because I’m a girl’s girl, I’m telling the whole world. My suggestion is to get them while they’re still your size in color, because I know they will inevitably sell out soon — as they always do at the retailer.

1. Take Up to 60% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: The perfect summer top, this shoulder-tie bodysuit from Free People would pair up both jeans or a skirt and is now up to 40% off!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 50% Off Chelsea28

Our Absolute Favorite: If you get one new fashion item this summer, make it this corset bodice dress that can be worn to work, out for happy hour and to date night!

Check out all Chelsea28 products on sale at Nordstrom here!

3. Take Up to 60% Off Dolce Vita

Our Absolute Favorite: Perfect for pairing with everything from summer dresses to linen pants, these Dolce Vita raffia slide sandals have breezy summer vibes!

Check out all Dolce Vita products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 30% Off Ettika

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re like me, you’ll never not take an opportunity to get a new gold chain necklace like this one from Ettika — especially while it’s on sale!

Check out all Ettika products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 50% Off Charles Henry

Our Absolute Favorite: Personally, I’ll be buying this scalloped poplin midi sundress so that I’m the best dressed at every summer barbecue!

Check out all Charles Henry products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 60% Caslon

Our Absolute Favorite: Linen pants like this pair are always a good idea for summer, but especially while they’re a major trend in the fashion world right now!

Check out all ​​Caslon products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 60% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: I’m still not over the old money aesthetic yet, which is why I’m buying these chic Sam Edelman slingback flats while they’re still on sale!

Check out all Sam Edelman products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 61% Off Good American

Our Absolute Favorite: Bringing more of a summer-y vibe, I’m getting these light washed, bootcut jeans from Good American when I can still get them at 45% off!

Check out all Good American products on sale at Nordstrom here!