The official start of summer is tomorrow, and Mother Nature has already gotten a headstart on giving Us hot weather. With most of the country experiencing temps in the high 90s — and in some regions over 100 degrees — it’s time to talk about sheer fashion. Mesh, or sheer fashion finds, are an easy way to stay stylish while allowing air to breeze through — essentially, this type of clothing is optimal for this record-breaking heat pattern.
From frilly dresses to structured tops, sheer mesh clothing can help you look chic and breezy during the hottest weather days. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 sheer fashion finds that will help you feel your best while the sun and heat are unbearable — read on to see our picks!
1. Closet Staple: This mock turtle neck shirt is perfect for those who need a little coverage while also adding a little edge — was $24, now just $15!
2. Decadent Regalia: We love this scallop trim lace crop top because it’s so sophisticated with a decadent flair — just $30!
3. Princess Energy: This maxi dress is puffy and has a slight princess feel that will work for most summer gatherings — was $70, now just $50!
4. ’80s Glamor: If you like the luxe designs of the ’80s, you’ll love this one shoulder dress because it’s bodycon and stretchy — was $32, now just $24!
5. Pool Time: Aren’t these cover up pants so cute? They’ll make sure your pool time is chic and airy — just $20!
6. Cottagecore Chic: This ruffle sheer top has a prairie-esque energy about itself that pairs well with jeans and skirts— just $79!
7. Layer It Up: You can layer this sequin tulle sheer midi dress on top of T-shirts and jeans or structured denim skirts— just $65!
8. Clueless Vibes: This sheer top gives off major Clueless vibes — you know the ’90s movie featuring Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash. The features and beautiful color are dead giveaways — just $148!
9. Little Black Dress: This semi sheer sweater dress is a breezy, edgy option you’ll want to live in this summer— just $145!
10. Vacay Ready: Throw on this cover-up dress on top of your swimsuit and a pair of sandals for an easy vacation ensemble — just $148!
11. Barely There: You’ll love this sheer mesh long sleeve top because you can layer it our wear it by itself — was $58, now just $41!
12. Maxed Out: This clip dot semisheer maxi skirt is so pretty and has an angsty twist thanks to its print — just $58!
13. Hot Mama: This sheer lace ruffle dress is sexy and fashion-forward— was $55, now just $39!